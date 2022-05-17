We are approaching the final deadline to protest abandonment for those water rights included in the division engineer’s revised abandonment list. That list was submitted to the water court in December, and June 30 marks the final day to file a written protest with the court.
For those with water rights on the list, it would be prudent to use this last month to consider whether there is a good faith basis to contest abandonment and develop your strategy for court. The division engineer’s revised abandonment list for each water division is available online at dwr.colorado.gov/services/water-administration/water-rights.
Under Colorado law, the division engineer is required every 10 years to provide the water court with a list of water rights recommended for abandonment due to nonuse. By statute, nonuse for 10 or more years creates a presumption that the owner intended to abandon the water right.
This presumption may be rebutted upon sufficient evidence showing that the water right was in fact used or, if not, why the nonuse is excusable or justifiable. Such facts or conditions that may rebut the presumption of intent to abandon include repair and maintenance of the diversion structure, attempts to put the water to beneficial use, efforts to sell or lease the water right, filing documents to protect, change or preserve the right, and economic, legal or natural obstacles that prevented the exercise of the water right.
A standard form entitled “Protest to Revised Abandonment List” is available online at courts.state.co.us/forms and should be submitted to the water clerk of the water court. The filing fee for submitting the protest is $45.
By October, the water judge may begin holding hearings on the protests. The judge will eventually enter a judgment and decree incorporating the final abandonment list with such changes as necessary based on the protests and hearings.
Mirko Kruse is a water rights attorney at Kruse Law PLLC; kruselawpllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.