The Salida Hospital District board will hear a report on the board of directors election from designated election official Juanita Ward during its virtual meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The election is slated for May 3.
The board will hear standard reports from Chief of Staff Dr. Joshua Visitacion, Vice President of Fiscal Services Lesley Fagerberg and CEO Bob Morasko.
As part of the administration report, April Asbury will present a performance improvement report.
Board members Dean Edwards, Tom Eve and Harry Payton will present reports from the finance, facilities and strategic planning committees and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation committee.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations, the wound clinic and provider agreements.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and can be accessed at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09 2532158782 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876. Passcode: 413016.
