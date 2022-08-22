The Douglas County Board of Commissioners decided not to continue with a plan to purchase water from the San Luis Valley and pipe it through Chaffee County.
Earlier this year the commissioners heard a proposal from private company Renewable Water Resources to use American Rescue Plan money from the federal government to purchase water in the San Luis Valley aquifer.
In the presentation, RWR said 25 wells could tap into the aquifer to yield 22,000 acre-feet of water per year.
The proposal stated the water would be needed for Douglas County, which includes communities in the South Denver Metro Area, such as Littleton and Lone Tree, along with Castle Rock, as the county is growing at a rate of 24 people per day, with a projected population growth of 87,600 new residents in 10 years, or 460,875 by 2031.
In an interview in February, Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said that because the plan might install a pipeline through Chaffee County, the commissioners might have to conduct a 1041 hearing on the matter, so he couldn’t say a lot about the project, but he did say he thought it was concerning, as it was a lot of water.
“I don’t believe it would have an adverse effect on our groundwater or that it involves the (Arkansas) river,” Felt said. “There was talk at one time of putting the water in the river, but this version doesn’t include that. I think they are buying water rights or farms with water rights and retiring these rights. That could put a lot of agriculture out of production.”
Douglas County is still looking for ways to increase its water resources and could fund a proposal from Parker Water and Sanitation, presented on July 11. Parker is another city within Douglas County.
The plan proposes to partner with a Sterling water conservancy district, where they would gather high runoff water from the South Platte, piping it back to Parker to be stored for later use.
The proposal states this would get Parker to a 75 percent renewable water supply.
Castle Rock Water is a partner in this project.
While Douglas County commissioners said they were considering using American Rescue Plan money from the federal government for the San Luis project, in May they released a press release stating, “The Board of Douglas County Commissioners has made the decision, based on objective legal recommendations from outside counsel, that American Rescue Plan Act funds are inapplicable to the Renewable Water Resources proposal and that RWR has significant additional hurdles to overcome in order to demonstrate not only a ‘do no harm’ approach, but also a ‘win-win’ for Douglas County and the San Luis Valley.”
Douglas Commissioner Lora Thomas, however, said after hearing the Parker Water presentation, “I think this is a good project for us to support with our ARPA dollars; it makes good sense for our citizens into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.