The Douglas County Board of Commissioners decided not to continue with a plan to purchase water from the San Luis Valley and pipe it through Chaffee County.

Earlier this year the commissioners heard a proposal from private company Renewable Water Resources to use American Rescue Plan money from the federal government to purchase water in the San Luis Valley aquifer.

