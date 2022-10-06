The Tom Marcello Memorial Scholarship raised $3,000 during a blind auction at the 146 Tap House Friday.
The scholarship was originally aimed at high school students who were going to a structure fire academy, wildfire academy, emergency medical technician training or was pursuing a degree in one of these fields.
Laura Marcello, Tom’s wife, said she decided to open the $1,000 scholarship to someone of any age who meets the requirements, since Tom had been going back to school in his 40s, so “why shouldn’t anyone be eligible.”
Tom died in October of 2015 from Metastatic colo-rectal cancer at the age of 48. He served as an emergency medical technician and wildland fighter.
“He was always kind and charismatic, willing to give you the shirt off his back,” Laura said.
The memorial scholarship was already in place, but needed funds to keep it going.
Applicants this year included all Chaffee County residents who were attending an EMT course, the structure fire academy, wildland academy or pursuing a degree in any of these programs.
Erick Passmore and Sarah Evans each received a scholarship. Passmore, who is going into the structure fire department, said as a kid he always wanted to be in public service. Evans aims to be an EMT.
In the future, the event will be annual, and Marcello said she hopes to expand it to other venues in town in future years.
