As many property owners digest considerable increases in 2023 property valuations, the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees plans to reduce its mill levy to keep revenue growth near inflation (5.7 percent) in the 2023 tax year. We believe this is the right thing to do for the college and for taxpayers in CMC’s multi-county district.

CMC was founded nearly 60 years ago as a locally funded college that serves its communities with postsecondary education and training opportunities closely tied to the regional economy and workforce needs. This has never changed. In recent years, CMC has worked diligently to ensure that special taxing districts can adapt to changing economic realities.

