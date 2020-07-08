by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
If you are like many people, summer can present a challenge preparing healthy meals. Although there is an abundance of fresh veggies and fruits, heating up the house to prepare a meal is not always desirable and after working or recreating all day it can be tough to get motivated to cook.
Dining out options are limited these days. Cooking at home is more economical and you know exactly what you are eating and how is was prepared. The next couple of weeks I will be sharing recipes for salads hearty enough to work as lunch or dinner, soups loaded with the bounty of summer vegetables and slow cooker recipes you come home to. Hope you feel inspired to try something new.
Curried chicken salad
- 3 cups shredded cooked chicken (save time by using a rotisserie chicken)
- 1 cup finely chopped celery
- 1 large Granny Smith apple finely chopped
- ½ cup toasted slivered almonds
- 1 11-ounce can or jar of mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 cup of mayonnaise (please, no Miracle Whip)
- 2 to 3 heaping teaspoons of curry powder
- A dash of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
- ½ to 1 square of blue cheese, crumbled (optional)
Mix all ingredients together, minus the blue cheese, and chill covered for several hours. Serve on a bed of crisp lettuce and, if desired, a sprinkle of the blue cheese crumbles.
Crockpot beef and broccoli
- 1 pound boneless beef chuck roast cut into strips
- 1 cup beef broth
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ¹/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 to 3 cloves minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons corn starch
- 2 bunches of fresh broccoli florets (you can use frozen if you prefer)
Place beef in a crock pot. In a small bowl mix beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, and garlic. Pour over the beef. Cook on low heat 6 to 8 hours. Before serving mix corn starch and 2 tablespoons of the sauce from the crockpot until smooth. Stir into the crock pot and add broccoli. Cook an additional 30 minutes. While this finishes, cook couscous, instant rice or quinoa to serve as the base of the dish.
Cauliflower
roasted with
parmesan cheese
(You do have to use the oven for this one, but it makes a tasty vegetarian meal or side)
- 1 medium head of fresh cauliflower
- 1 medium onion thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and slightly crushed
- 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup fresh grated parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the cauliflower into florets. Toss on a foil lined, rimmed baking sheet with the onion, thyme, garlic cloves and olive oil. Roast, tossing from time to time until almost tender about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and roast an additional 10-12 minutes,
Chunky ratatouille stew
- 1 large chopped onion, about a cup
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cups fresh, small whole mushrooms, stems removed
- 2 cups peeled and chopped eggplant
- 1 small zucchini thinly sliced
- 2 cups of vegetable, beef or chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons dry red wine
- 1 14½ ounce can of roasted, diced tomatoes with garlic and red pepper, undrained
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil
- ½ cup shredded provolone cheese
In a heavy pan cook heat the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions and bell pepper until tender. Stir in the mushrooms, eggplant and zucchini. Add broth and wine and bring to a boil. Add tomatoes and transfer to a crockpot and cook on low 2-3 hours. Ladle into a bowl and sprinkle with parmesan cheese, Tasty with a tossed green salad.
