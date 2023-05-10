Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewers Guild have opened ticket sales for the 27th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous, scheduled for July 7-8 in Salida.
The craft beer festival features hundreds of craft beer offerings from more than 60 Colorado breweries, according to a press release.
Tickets for both the Pre-Vous and Colorado Brewers Rendezvous are available via https://www.eventbrite.com/. A link to the list of participating breweries can also be found at EventBrite.
The event is a fundraiser for both the chamber of commerce and the brewers guild.
The festival will kick off from 6-8 p.m. July 7 with the Pre-Vous, a smaller gathering at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W Sackett Ave., where 20 Colorado craft breweries will pour exclusive beers not available at the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous. Tickets for the Pre-Vous cost $70 plus fees and include a commemorative glass, unlimited tastings and light bites.
The main event is from 2-6 p.m. July 8 at Riverside Park, where beer lovers can sample unlimited brews from more than 60 participating Colorado craft breweries. General admission tickets cost $60 plus fees and include unlimited tastings, a commemorative tasting glass and access to food vendors.
VIP tickets cost $120 plus fees and include all the perks of general admission, as well as one hour early entry at 1 p.m., lunch voucher, private restrooms, shaded area with seating and more.
