The deadline for responding to the 2020 U.S. Census – Sept. 30 – is fast approaching.
In Chaffee County, 57.5 percent of households have self-responded. In the 2010 Census, Chaffee County’s final self-response rate was 61 percent.
The self-response rate for Colorado is currently at 69.4 percent, which is greater than its final 2010 self-response rate of 67.2 percent.
The total enumeration for Colorado, which includes the Census Bureau’s collection of responses, is currently at 95.4 percent, which puts the state in 35th place for total enumeration progress of the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
Idaho and West Virginia have the highest enumeration progress with 99.8 percent and Alabama has the lowest with 89.1 percent.
Bob Christiansen, Chaffee County director of general administration, said, “For those who have yet to respond, please complete your census today. Time is of the essence.
“You can complete your form on your own, without the aid of a Census Bureau field worker. Avoid that knock on your door and in turn save our taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Census data is used to determine each state’s representation in Congress and is also used to guide federal funds.
This year’s census data could affect Colorado’s representation in the U.S. Congress. Colorado Department of Local Affairs officials said it’s estimated that based on current trends Colorado could gain an additional congressional seat, based on 2020 census data.
Each completed census form will bring in approximately $2,300 per year for the next 10 years to Colorado for programs that matter, such as public safety, health care, economic development, education and family services, a press release stated.
The quickest way to complete the census is online at my2020census.gov.
Residents can also respond by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.
For those who need access to a mobile device to complete their form, Chaffee County U.S. Census Coordinator April Obholz Bergeler will be available with several iPads at two locations Saturday:
10 a.m.-noon – Salida Farmers Market, Alpine Park, E and Fifth streets.
12:30-2:30 p.m. – Tenderfoot Grape Stomp, Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
For questions about census activities, contact Obholz Bergeler at 303-359-4729 or census@chaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.