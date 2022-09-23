by Joy Jackson
Salida Library District
The 1874 Hayden survey of the Colorado Territory opened up the American West to climbers. Some of those climbers were wealthy, educated New England men and were the first to view mountaineering as a sport. The first ascent of Mount Shavano was at the heart of one of these climbing endeavors.
Charles Fay was a professor of mathematics and languages at Tufts College, Massachusetts, and John Rayner Edmands was an MIT graduate and civil engineer at Harvard. Newly widowed, John joined Charles on a Rocky Mountain adventure in summer 1888.
They arrived in Poncha Springs on the Denver & Rio Grande train one July morning with the intent of climbing Shavano. Had it been done before? Possibly. But no record of the climb existed, and that spurred on Charles and John. Charles would document the climb and later publish a paper: “An Ascent of Mount Shavano.”
The train to Maysville did not run on Sunday so the pair walked the 7 miles to town and landed at Mrs. Venable’s boardinghouse, where they had dinner and got some sleep. Getting up at 2:30 a.m. the next morning, they proceeded up the road of the north fork of the South Arkansas. Charles wrote that the climb would begin “towards the end of a southeasterly ridge that comes down from the lower of the two peaks of Shavano that are visible from Maysville.”
Since there was no record of any person attempting the climb, there were no clear, definable paths to the summit. Charles wrote that periodically “traces of a path here appeared, though we were unable to learn by who it was constructed, or for what purpose, as climbing the mountain does not appear to be a favorite recreation of the inhabitants of Maysville or vicinity. Although we heard of a few persons who had made partial ascents, we had found it impossible to secure any definite information as to the best way of attacking the peak.”
The people who lived here had no leisure time for mountain climbs.
At 9 a.m. the pair had reached timberline on the southerly peak. They crossed over the deep ravine and Charles noted the snow left behind: “a narrow stripe which did not last through the season.” They reached the summit of the south peak at 10 a.m.: “The greater part of the way from timberline had been rather arduous climbing over the huge fragments of rock with which the whole slope is strewn.” Traversing across the saddle, they began the climb up to Shavano proper.
The same type of large granite fragments making up this slope, Charles grumbled “under more favorable circumstances the ascent could easily have been made in one or two hours’ less time.” Well, they are the Rocky Mountains, after all.
The pair reached the summit of Shavano at 11 a.m. and storm clouds were building. John began surveying the nearby mountains; Charles took notes. As the sky grew darker, they began their descent, but the rain was driving down on them, the thunder and lightning making the scene more urgent. Too late! A bolt hit close by and John “suddenly snatched his hat from his head and gazed into it with the puzzled and indignant look of one who fancies that a hornet has taken up quarters in his headgear.” Charles saw that John’s hair was “buzzing and hissing as if from a whole nest of hornets.”
They sought shelter beneath some rocks and once the storm subsided, they made a quick descent off the mountain and back down to Maysville. Stopping again at Mrs. Venable’s for a post-hike dinner, the pair then walked back down the road to Poncha that evening and into the history books.
Charles Fay published a paper for the Appalachian Mountain Club detailing the Shavano ascent; word got out, and the 1889 season saw an influx of locals attempting the climb. The local paper commented: “Within the past few days, Mt. Shavano has enjoyed more notoriety than it had ever done in its previously lengthy but monotonous existence. Its majestic peak reared itself so proudly … that it tempted a large party of Salida people to make the ascent last Sunday.”
A group of 19 climbers attempted Shavano in August; 16 succeeded to the summit, including L.F. Cornwell’s dog, Dash. September saw another party of eight, then a party of two, all summiting, and all men.
July 1891 saw another surge in summiteers: a party of youthful Jays from the Jay family of Maysville, along with their friends, made the summit. Eighteen-year-old Alice Jay was not prepared for the ruggedness of the climb because “her shoes (became) utterly demoralized … the young men contributed their handkerchiefs toward keeping the soles on so she could have it to say, as she truly can, that she is the first lady to stand upon the crowning summit of Shavano peak.”
Mountaineering women were not unusual in America. The Appalachian Club, the first mountain club in the U.S., had many women on its roster. In 1878, club member Martha Whitman wrote a treatise called “Camp Life for Ladies.” Meant to encourage women into the outdoors, it was filled with wisdom and good advice (for women and men) based on Martha’s experiences.
To the doubters who thought camping involved scant fare and privation, there was fun to be had “roughing it,” and Martha listed clothing choices (flannel is best), kitchen and tent prep (use hemlock boughs for a mattress) and the excellence of camp victuals.
A typical breakfast started with “coffee, for everybody drinks coffee in camp; oatmeal mush, with icy cold cream; potatoes baked to a turn and taken directly from the ashes to your plate, or fried, crisp and thin; brook trout, caught an hour before; or breakfast bacon in thin crisp slices, just a delicate shade of brown, with fresh eggs in any style.”
In August 1891, another party of young people made the grueling climb up to Shavano: “The eight specks of humanity perched upon the rocks fully realized the grandeur, the sublimity, the awfulness of the scene.” Arthur, feeling the effects of the altitude, “not from choice but from necessity, parted with his dinner.”
Notably, this group may have made the first glissade down the slopes of Shavano. Harry and Arthur got the idea that the snow leading down between Squaw Creek and Shavano would make a “grand toboggan slide” and proceeded to skim down on their bottoms. The fun ended when the snowfield turned to scree. Battered and bruised, Harry and Arthur picked themselves up and then looked up. A storm of snow was flying through the air as Louis and Will came cartwheeling down the slope. One of the girls was “rolling over and over like a football.”
Without a trail, it was a difficult climb to get up Shavano. In 1923, forester Fred Agee built the Angel of Shavano trailhead, the one most in use today to access Shavano. A few years after it was built, nearly 50 members of the Colorado Mountain Club tried it out. Led by Fay Edwards, they all made the summit and then several of the group crossed over to Tabeguache, a bonus fourteener.
The first to ascend, Charles Fay, died in 1931. Charles was the founder of the Appalachian Mountain Club and the American Alpine Club, and he also founded the Modern Language Association (students will be familiar with MLA style.) The American Rocky Mountains were just a warm-up to Charles’ mountaineering; he refined his skills in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, logging first ascents all over that area. Fay Mountain in Alberta is named in his honor.
The Alpine Journal eulogized Charles Fay as one of the most important champions in the sport of climbing: “For thirty-five years (he) has helped and guided … those who wander amongst the wild places of the earth. Looking back on what he has done for mountain climbers in the United States, he might without any uncertainty be called ‘The Father of American Mountaineers.’”
His climbing partner J. Rayner Edmands, a professor, librarian and scientist at the Harvard Observatory, died in 1910. After learning about switchback trail building techniques from Colorado miners, he devoted his life to trail building in the White Mountains of New England. Edmands Col and various trails are named for him there.
Some people climb mountains to tick them off a list, to bag a fourteener or because the mountain is there. But some do it for love of the mountain. Salidan Si Gonzales was in this latter camp. He ascended Shavano 75 times because he loved it.
The poet Mary Oliver wrote that in the mountains “what the spirit reaches for may be eventually felt, if not exactly understood.” That is at the heart of all mountaineering.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Follow twitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historic images of Salida.
