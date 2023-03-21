Salida City Council members discussed the city’s inclusionary housing policy during their work session Monday.
The council originally passed an inclusionary housing ordinance in 2018, revised in April 2022, requiring developers to include deed-restricted units or pay fees-in-lieu.
Since then 72 deed-restricted units have been built, 26 are in progress, approximately 49 are planned for the future, and the city has collected about $175,000 in fees-in-lieu money.
The ordinance was based on area median income numbers, and the city anticipates that when the new AMI is released later this year, there will be an increase due to inflation, which will mean an increase in rents and sales prices.
When asked about those increases, Community Development Director Bill Almquist said rental rates are tied to the AMI and not individuals, so while AMI might increase by 10-15 percent because of inflation, a person’s income level likely won’t increase that much.
“It will be a challenge for that person; if their wages have not gone up, it will be a strain,” Almquist said. “Hopefully they will get a wage increase.”
Almquist said they are working to have apartments at a lower rate, so if someone is priced out of their living arrangements due to a change in AMI but not wages, there is somewhere else for them to go.
Councilman Justin Critelli thanked staff for the information, saying he could now present it to his constituents when they asked about housing. Critelli also asked if there was a similar sized town to Salida that only relied on free-market capitalism, to compare the differences.
Council also heard from the Extraordinary Teen Council, who reported they are working on a kindness campaign at Salida High School, putting up kindness boxes, where someone can place a write-up about an act of kindness. They are also working on a peer mentorship program, where upperclassmen can help support younger students.
