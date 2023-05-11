Golfers win league

The Salida High School girls’ golf team set some goals for themselves at the beginning of the season, and they accomplished one of them Tuesday when they won the Tri-Peaks League championship, which they hosted for the first time.
The championship is made up of three tournaments, and the Lady Spartans went into the third one Tuesday with two wins already.
The won Tuesday’s tournament with sophomore Kyndra Johnson taking first place with a 79, sophomore Kaelin Martellario took fourth with a 93, junior Elise Tanner took sixth, carding a 101, and sophomore Emma Trollip took ninth with a 107.
Those scores were then added to their results from the two previous tournaments. The Lady Spartans won the championship with a team score of 826, 60 points ahead of second-place Manitou Springs, who scored 886.
Johnson took first in the league, with a net of 233, averaging 77.7 per tournament. Martellaro took third with 289, Tanner took fourth with a 204, and Trollip carded a combined score of 315 for seventh place.
This is the second year in a row they’ve won the league championship.
The team has a few more tournaments scheduled: today at Hollydot Golf Course hosted by Rye High School, Monday at Pueblo South and May 16 at the Aspen Golf Club.
Then they are ready to tackle their next goal, regionals at Hollydot on May 24, where they plan to earn the entire team a spot at the state championships May 30 at Aspen.
