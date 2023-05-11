Golfers win league

The Salida High School girls’ golf team hoists the Tri-Peaks League championship trophy Tuesday. They said it was extra special to be able to win league at home this year. From left front are sophomore Emma Trollip, junior Elise Tanner and sophomore Kyndra Johnson. In back is sophomore Kaelin Martellaro.

 

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Salida High School girls’ golf team set some goals for themselves at the beginning of the season, and they accomplished one of them Tuesday when they won the Tri-Peaks League championship, which they hosted for the first time.

The championship is made up of three tournaments, and the Lady Spartans went into the third one Tuesday with two wins already. 

