Award Winner Donor
Grand Champion Beef Brayden Pridemore Scanga family
Reserve Champion Beef Abe Richardson Hub Club/Codi Miller
Grand Champion Swine Tanner Shellabarger Tracy and Tony Timko
Reserve Champion Swine Chase Shellabarger JRR Tolkein Buckle/ Molly Chilson
Grand Champion Sheep ShyAnne Twedell James and Adrienne Webber
Reserve Champion Sheep Quinn Burkley James and Adrienne Webber
Grand Champion Goat Quin Lewis Animal Care Center
Reserve Champion Goat Meghan Anderson Marquez and Herrick-Stare LLC
Grand Champion Poultry Erica Cauthron McStitches Embroidery
Reserve Champion Poultry Eoin Blackburn Dave and Barb Collins
Grand Champion Horse Evelyn Cope Randy and Stephenie Kelly
Reserve Champion Horse Adrianna vonAllmen Krivanek Jewelers
Grand Champion Rabbit Lila Shively Randy and Stephenie Kelly
Grand Champ Senior Round Robin/
Cody Miller Memorial Buckle Meghan Anderson Nick Witte
Reserve Champ Senior Round Robin Molly McMurry Animal Care Center, Dr. Wendy Elbert
Grand Champ Jr. Round Robin/
Ralyne Cope Memorial Buckle Kaitlyn Walke Hub Club, Rosalyn Cope Memorial
Reserve Champ Junior Round Robin Quin Lewis Dave and Barb Collins
