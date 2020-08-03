Award    Winner    Donor

Grand Champion Beef    Brayden Pridemore    Scanga family

Reserve Champion Beef    Abe Richardson    Hub Club/Codi Miller

Grand Champion Swine    Tanner Shellabarger    Tracy and Tony Timko

Reserve Champion Swine    Chase Shellabarger    JRR Tolkein Buckle/ Molly Chilson

Grand Champion Sheep    ShyAnne Twedell    James and Adrienne Webber

Reserve Champion Sheep    Quinn Burkley    James and Adrienne Webber

Grand Champion Goat    Quin Lewis    Animal Care Center

Reserve Champion Goat    Meghan Anderson    Marquez and Herrick-Stare LLC

Grand Champion Poultry    Erica Cauthron    McStitches Embroidery

Reserve Champion Poultry    Eoin Blackburn    Dave and Barb Collins

Grand Champion Horse    Evelyn Cope    Randy and Stephenie Kelly

Reserve Champion Horse    Adrianna vonAllmen    Krivanek Jewelers

Grand Champion Rabbit    Lila Shively    Randy and Stephenie Kelly

Grand Champ Senior Round Robin/    

Cody Miller Memorial Buckle    Meghan Anderson    Nick Witte

Reserve Champ Senior Round Robin    Molly McMurry    Animal Care Center, Dr. Wendy Elbert

Grand Champ Jr. Round Robin/

Ralyne Cope Memorial Buckle    Kaitlyn Walke    Hub Club, Rosalyn Cope Memorial

Reserve Champ Junior Round Robin    Quin Lewis    Dave and Barb Collins

