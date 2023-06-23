A lengthy application and review process paid off when the Town of Buena Vista was awarded $748,915 for construction of the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and Trail. 

The Great Outdoors Colorado board of directors voted on the grants in their meeting June 14, which was attended by recreation supervisor Shane Basford and special events coordinator Leslie Quilico.  

