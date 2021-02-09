Sara Cassidy, community liaison with Colorado Midland & Pacific Railroad, met virtually with Chaffee County during the commissioner’s work session Monday.
The railroad, a subsidiary of Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, recently leased the Tennessee Pass line from the Union Pacific Railroad.
Cassidy said the railroad is meeting with communities to discuss the option of setting up a commuter and local freight line.
“We want to listen and learn from these communities,” Cassidy said. “If the need and desire is there for a commuter passenger rail line, we are looking to pursue public and private partnerships to serve these communities.”
Cassidy reiterated that the railroad plans only to explore commuter and local freight traffic, not crude oil.
Rusty Granzella, commissioner asked if the agreement prevents hauling oil.
Cassidy said there are no route restrictions, which are placed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, just like there are no limitations on U.S. 24. However, she said, their agreement currently limits them between Sage and Parkdale.
Keith Baker, commissioner, said he was excited for a passenger line, but was concerned about future expansions that might change the situation.
Cassidy said they do hope to move beyond their existing limitations, but they don’t have any plans to move oil.
She said before they made their agreement, another company had proposed purchase of the line to haul crude oil, but it was not part of their plan, nor had they filed to.
She said the elevation changes along the line would make hauling heavy freight uneconomical.
In other business, Gerry Knapp, Pueblo West’s Hill Ranch revegetation project representative, presented commissioners with the 2020 annual update.
Knapp said despite the drought last year, and complications from COVID-19, which slowed delivery of materials, they were able to seed and irrigate about 160 acres.
He estimates they can plant about 200 acres per year, going forward. They have been using sprinklers during the day and gated pipe to irrigate at night, so as not to disturb residents.
One of obstacle they have run into, Knapp said, is revegetating around new houses, specifically areas that have been subdivided with less then 10 acres. Knapp said they didn’t consider them feasible sites, and said this was an issue that needed to be addressed.
Granzella said he didn’t think they should eliminate any sites from the program, while Kayla Malone, county weed department supervisor, said all new subdivisions in the county are required to revegetate any lot bigger then ½ acre, saying, “that’s a big difference between that and 10 acres.”
Baker agreed with Granzella about the lot size, saying it would be something they would have to look at very carefully.
Knapp said he would start looking for solutions to the smaller parcels, and, if need be, would work with the land owners on a case-by-case basis. He said he would put together a proposal and get back to the commissioners in a few weeks.
