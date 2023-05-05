Salida City Council unanimously approved a resolution reauthorizing the F Street closure for the summer during a regular meeting Tuesday.
For the past three years, the council has approved closing F Street, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently the closure runs from halfway down Second Street to the F Street bridge.
The resolution also allows liquor license holders to obtain authorization to expand to outdoor sales.
The council discussed the option of allowing food vending on the closed portion of the street, in small form, such as food carts versus food trucks.
City Administrator Drew Nelson pointed out that businesses along the closed area could set up food sales outside, provided they were tied into their sales system.
Nelson said last year Salida Bike Company had set up something similar, but they were the only one.
When council members questioned whether they should table the resolution, Nelson suggested they vote on it, and if they wanted to make changes later they could.
In other business council unanimously approved an ordinance and a resolution regarding establishment of small cell facilities within the city limit.
In a memo to council, City Attorney Nina Williams stated, “In September of 2018 the Federal Communications Commission adopted a declaratory ruling and order that limited the ability of local governments to regulate the siting and placement of Small Cell Facilities.
“In addition to limiting local governments’ ability to regulate the actual siting and placement, the Small Cell Order also limited the recovery of fees and costs and went on to establish a presumptively valid fee schedule.
“The Small Cell Order is slightly in conflict with the state statutes, so to create clarity for the City, the amendments are proposed.”
Small cell facilities, according to the FCC, are small repeater units, smaller then standard macro cell towers, and operate on the same radio access technology as Wi-Fi, bluetooth, 3G, 4G and 5G bandwidths. They require minimal power, have a shorter range and handle fewer calls. The FCC reports that nearly 2.8 million small cell units are deployed globally, and by 2025 it is predicted to reach more than 70 million because of the increase in 5G.
The resolution set the fees as $500 per application for up to five facilities, plus $100 for each additional facility for facilities collocated with an existing facility, and $1,000 for stand-alone facilities.
In new business, council unanimously approved an increase to some fees for developmental services. Franco Palumbo, city planning technician, stated in a memo to council that the updates will “adjust with current cost to provide such service,” which have not been updated since 2019, and will add “clarification of language for the inclusionary housing in-lieu fees.”
Some of the changes to the fees include:
• Insubstantial modification planned development for $250.
• Comprehensive sign plan review clarified as $50 each.
• Creative sign application increased from $100 to $150.
• Appeal decision of commission or board increased from $150 to $250.
• Designation of a historical landmark, district of site increased from $150 to $500.
Council unanimously approved overnight camping in Marvin Park June 12-18 for FIBArk competitors. Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said only registered competitors will be allowed to use the site and security will be on hand to monitor use.
