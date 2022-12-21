Local jeweler and gemologist Mark Krivanek is feeling blue this year.
Krivanek, who owns and operated Krivanek Jewelers, 101 F St., also owns a claim he calls the Chip N’ Dale on Mount White, where he hunts for aquamarines each summer.
Many of the gems he finds on his claim end up in the jewelry pieces he fashions as he cuts and sets the stones himself.
In August Krivanek hit a new pocket of the gemstones for which Mount Antero and Mount White are famous.
Krivanek said he called it the “Popcorn Pocket” because of the nature of the surrounding granite, which to him looked like popped popcorn with the blue crystals embedded in the granite.
He said when they hit the pocket it was about 8 feet underground and in a layer of permafrost so it was necessary to melt the ice before they could get to the crystals.
The color is a deeper blue than Krivanek said he has seen in years. He has owned the claim since 1998.
“Its the first time we’ve gotten some really strong color,” he said, adding he hopes to explore that section more next year.
Getting to the claim and working it is no easy feat.
The claim lies at between 12,800 and 13,200 feet above sea level in a boulder and talus field, and a small excavator is needed to move the granite talus.
Krivanek has been kept busy cutting and setting the stones into rings, pendants and earrings, which he sells in his store along with other gemstone jewelry.
Loose gems are also available for sale.
