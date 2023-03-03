Mentors needed: 25 kids seek positive adult relationships

Chaffee County Mentors’ Match of the Month for March, Dave Ross, left, and Zane Boyle, 14, enjoy a day at an archery range. When asked, “Who is the better archer?,” both quickly pointed to Boyle. Matched on March 31, 2022, they are approaching the one-year mark of being paired together. Currently, the mentors program has about 25 young people on a waiting list who are eager to be matched with their mentor. For more information about the Chaffee County Mentors program, visit chaffeecountyfyi.org or call Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581.

 

Twenty-five young people in Chaffee County are waiting for an adult mentor. These kids – ages 7 to 18 – have made a commitment to work with the Chaffee County Mentors program for at least one year. But, as Program Coordinator Kenny Wilcox points out, not enough adults have stepped forward.

Wilcox, who has been with the county’s Family & Youth Initiatives for almost nine years, said these one-on-one relationships are unique. “When both sides (child and adult) buy in – actively engaging in the relationship – the match is very successful,” he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.