The Salida Board of Education will hear a report on the school district’s 2021-2022 audit from Hoelting & Company, Inc. Chartered Public Accountants at their meeting today.
The audit also will be the subject of consideration by the board later in the meeting.
Kristie Servis, principal of both of the district’s alternative secondary schools, will give a report on Crest Academy, which is now in its second year in its Oak Street campus.
One of the items up for approval in the board’s consent agenda is a proposal by Rocky Mountain Recreation for $70,230 for the Crest Academy playground structure.
Other items for consideration include several policy items as well as superintendent recommendations regarding the Salida High School and Salida Middle School principals.
A work session and financial review by Shiela Moore, district business manager, will precede the regular meeting at 4:30 p.m.
The regular meeting will begin immediately after at 6 p.m. in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
The regular meeting will also be available online on the Salida School District YouTube channel.
