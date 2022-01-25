The discovery of a potential hack into the WebEx system Monday during the first day of motions hearings in the Barry Morphew case prompted 11th Judicial Court Judge Ramsey Lama to amend the decorum order for the courtroom.
Initially aware that about a three-hour portion of the morning’s proceedings was reported to have been broadcast, Lama enforced a ban on electronic devices, including cellphones and computers, in the courtroom except for litigants and members of the defense team.
The order was amended to allow members of the media to keep their laptops to take notes as long as they were in non-transmit mode.
Later in the day, Lama said the court’s IT department was unable to determine if there was a system hack but had asked them to investigate further.
In the meantime, until the problem has been determined and fixed, cellphones will remain banned from the courtroom and the WebEx virtual system will be turned off today during the second day of motions hearings.
Lama said court proceedings are public, but in light of already substantial publicity it was “prudent to leave the amendment in place.”
Most of the testimony presented Monday concerned law enforcement communications preservation and discovery as well as the discovery timeline of possibly exculpatory DNA evidence.
Several of the motions up for Lama’s consideration involve alleged discovery violations by the district attorney’s office.
Morphew’s defense team alleges the prosecution has not discovered exculpatory evidence to them in a timely manner.
Defense attorney Iris Eytan questioned Cmdr. Alex Walker, currently of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Walker was an investigator for the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the outset of the case.
He was questioned about draft affidavits leading up to the 129-page arrest affidavit for Morphew, charging him with first-degree murder, tampering with a body and other felony charges stemming from the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, in May 2020.
Eytan also pursued email preservation and the timeline of preservation and discovery of those to the defense.
She also questioned Walker about law enforcement discussions regarding DNA evidence and the Combined DNA Index System.
CODIS turned up three “matches” for a partial DNA profile of an unknown male from a sample found in Suzanne Morphew’s car, two in Arizona and one in Illinois.
Former 11th Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey was also questioned. Lindsey now works as a deputy district attorney in the 10th Judicial District.
Lindsey stated repeatedly during Eytan’s questioning that he has not been part of the case since October and had not reviewed it since he changed jobs.
FBI agent Ken Harris was the final witness of the day, also speaking to the preservation of communications and discovery.
The hearing is set to resume at 8 a.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.