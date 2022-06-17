Colorado motor vehicle registration renewal reminders for residents whose vehicle registrations expire in July will not be mailed in June, due to an end-of-fiscal-year programming update, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced in a press release.
Registration reminders will start being sent on July 6, which may also cause a delay in August renewal reminders.
The DMV suggests all Coloradans check when their registration expires and make plans.
Go to https://mydmv.colorado.gov/_/ for online services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.