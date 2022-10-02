On home territory, the Salida High School cross country team, along with 19 other schools, scrambled up the infamous hill climb on Vandaveer Ranch in Salida, the Spartans’ team finishing third in both divisions with 88 points for the girls’ team and 87 for the boys’ team. 

The Alamosa girls’ team placed first with 34 points and Regis-Jesuit’s girls’ team came second with 42 pts. 

