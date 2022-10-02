On home territory, the Salida High School cross country team, along with 19 other schools, scrambled up the infamous hill climb on Vandaveer Ranch in Salida, the Spartans’ team finishing third in both divisions with 88 points for the girls’ team and 87 for the boys’ team.
The Alamosa girls’ team placed first with 34 points and Regis-Jesuit’s girls’ team came second with 42 pts.
The Regis Jesuit boys’ team came first with 39 points and Alamosa boys second at 55.
Sarah Delacerda of Alamosa took the individual title in 19 minutes and 44 seconds and set a new course record. David Flaig of Regis Jesuit took the boys’ individual title with a time of 17:12.
“There was a successful ‘fill the hill’” sophomore Zeke Wilcox said, referring to one of the team’s goals— to have numerous spectators who also huffed and puffed up the hill to cheer the athletes on. “It’s good to be back.”
Zeke Wilcox finished fifth of the boys with a time of 17:41.
Every returning Salidan athlete from both teams improved their times from the year prior.
The course is well known for the hill which is infamously steep and looks down on the valley, while much of the rest of the course runs through Vandaveer meadow, where most crowd members gathered.
Senior Quinn Smith started up the hill in 7th place, in 4th by the time of her descent, which she maintained until the finish line with a time of 20:35.
Senior Alex Hebert tailed Alamosa’s frontrunners and scraped 1:14 off her time from last year, coming in 18th, with a time of 22:24.
Of the boys’ team, six out of ten returning runners improved their times from last year by a minute or more, sophomore Zac Cates shaving off 2:27, placing 40th with 19:49.
Freshman Caleb Vold made a personal record, 2 minutes and 8 seconds faster than his best time, at 23:08, 129th place. “These guys know how to crush up an ominous hill,” assistant coach Sarah Hudelson said.
Junior Jack Landry said it was his first time breaking 20th at home, with a time of 18:55, 11th overall. For him it was difficult getting stuck behind a line of people walking up the hill. For those fortunate enough to get ahead of the line, the hill was satisfying, according to senior Izayah Baxter, who placed 9th with a time of 18:03. “The best part was hitting the hill and watching all the other teams slow down more than we did,” Baxter said.
The Spartans continue to support and cheer each other on, their energy now having been augmented by a local crowd.
“The most memorable part was hearing Quinn Smith saying “You gotta run it!” on the last quarter mile,” Landry said.
Sophomore Marcus Gallegos, who placed 65th with a 20:35, said his team’s motivation and people cheering him helped him through, and he enjoyed the finish most.
The ending chute was much longer this year, Baxter said, because the start and finish had moved based on where the trail was. “This course is designed to be spectator friendly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.