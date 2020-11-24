Salida High School is receiving a $50,000 grant from the state of Colorado, which will allow the school to expand its concurrent enrollment program.
The funds are the result of a grant written by Colorado Mountain College to support the Salida School District.
David Blackburn, Salida School District superintendent, said, “This grant will allow us to further integrate college and high school, as well as better support our teachers financially.”
The concurrent enrollment partnership between Salida High School and Colorado Mountain College gives students the opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school.
The grant will offer support for teachers to gain the higher education needed to teach for Colorado Mountain College, without having to take on extra debt.
“The Salida School District has amazing teachers who are dedicated and highly qualified in their field of study,” said Rachel Pokrandt, CMC vice president and campus dean for Leadville and Salida.
“These grant funds will go directly to those educators to further invest in their career. This is just one of the ways that CMC and the Salida School District can partner to serve the whole community,” she said.
Blackburn said that details are still in the works, but he is hopeful the funding for professional development to bring high school teachers to that college-teaching level will be available by summer.
“This offers greater efficiency with tax dollars,” Blackburn said. “Salida K-12 and Colorado Mountain College Salida are both collecting taxes. By credentialing our high school teachers to also teach college courses, we are paying one person to teach for both institutions.”
