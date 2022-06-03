Leading tax generators remain the same

When it comes to the businesses from which the City of Salida collects its retail sales tax, it appears that while some things change, the biggest tax generators do not.
The 2021 annual comprehensive financial report was released during city council’s May 17 meeting. Within the report was a breakdown comparing the businesses that collect the most sales tax money, comparing 2021 and 2015.
In both years, the leaders were Walmart, Safeway and Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply at the first three spots.
In the fourth spot for 2021 is Town & Country Autoplex, which was ranked ninth in 2015.
For the fifth through 10th places, only one made both lists: Public Service Company of Colorado, which was ranked 10th in 2021 and fifth in 2015.
These businesses took the fifth through ninth spots in 2021: Amazon.com, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Market, American Hunting and Firearms Service, Salida Ace Hardware and AirBnB.
In 2015, Hylton Lumber was in fourth place, Salida True Value Hardware in sixth place, McDonald’s in seventh, Atmos Energy in eighth and Cheyenne Hotels in 10th.
Salida Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said she thought the breakdown was curious.
“It’s nice to see that we have more diversity now,” Tihonovich said. “It helps the city in the long run when our tax base is more diversified.”
