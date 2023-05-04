One Love Endurance will host a family-friendly 5K and Family Fun Run & Walk May 20 to raise funds for a new park on the west side of Buena Vista.

The Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m., with both starting and ending at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive.

