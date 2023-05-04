One Love Endurance will host a family-friendly 5K and Family Fun Run & Walk May 20 to raise funds for a new park on the west side of Buena Vista.
The Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m., with both starting and ending at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive.
The new park is named in memory of Billy Cordova, who served as a firefighter, reserve sheriff’s deputy and volunteer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Chaffee County Search and Rescue. The Billy Cordova Memorial Park is intended to honor his legacy and all first responders, according to a press release.
The 5K is 3.1 miles, and the Family Fun Run & Walk is 1.5 miles. Runners, joggers and walkers are welcome in either event. Both are stroller friendly, but there may be a few bumpy sections on the trail. Dogs will not be allowed.
Local fifth-graders designed shirts for the event, and the winning design will be announced before the races.
All participants in the 5K & Family Fun Run & Walk will receive a race shirt, which is included in the registration. Registrants can purchase additional commemorative shirts for family and friends through race registration.
Commemorative shirts also will be available via One Love Endurance Events’ online store.
Registration costs $35 for the 5K, $25 for the Family Fun Run & Walk or $10 for just the fun run with no shirt.
