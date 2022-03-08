by Ed Norden
Special to The Mail
Cañon City – Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation testified in Fremont County District Court Friday that while they urged a delay in the arrest of Barry Morphew they firmly believed there was probable cause that Morphew murdered his wife, Suzanne.
Suzanne Morphew was last heard from on Mother’s Day 2020 and her body has never been found.
Barry Morphew’s defense attorneys are seeking to have charges against him dismissed.
The thrust of defense arguments centered around remarks made by former CBI investigator Joe Cahill that the arrest of Morphew in May 2021 was premature, and it was the worst decision that could have been made.
Cahill was taken off the Morphew case at the urging of prosecutors, who were displeased with his testimony at last fall’s preliminary hearing. CBI Executive Director John Camper said there was a feeling that Cahill’s testimony was poorly conveyed.
CBI Deputy Director of Investigations Chris Schaefer said he was told that Cahill’s testimony at the preliminary hearing was “rough and hard to understand.” Schaefer said leaders in CBI’s major crimes unit were also upset that Cahill had talked at length in a video interview with defense attorney Iris Eytan, which he said was a long interview that got much too detailed.
Schaefer said, however, that an administrative decision had already been made to move Cahill into the marijuana investigations unit prior to Morphew’s preliminary hearing.
District Attorney Linda Stanley said she and other prosecutors expressed disappointment to CBI that Cahill didn’t “answer questions as he had been prepped.” Cahill later resigned from CBI.
Camper and Schaefer said they were among those who called Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and urged him to delay Morphew’s arrest to allow more time to investigate. Camper said his understanding was that Morphew was still talking freely to investigators, and he didn’t want that to come to an end with an arrest.
Derek Graham, who teamed with Cahill as CBI’s lead investigators in the case, said their urging to delay Morphew’s arrest was simply a matter of timing. He said more testing needed to be done, to organize the case and to be sure that they were very thorough.
CBI investigative supervisor Kirby Lewis said among the issues that they wanted to address prior to the arrest was the discovery of unknown DNA on Suzanne Morphew’s bicycle and bike helmet as well as in the couple’s home. Lewis said that since then the agency has been able to eliminate an Arizona man and other possible suspects in connection with the DNA.
Lewis and the other CBI staff members testified they thought there was probable cause that Morphew killed his wife, but the final decision on the timing of the arrest belonged to Spezze. CBI investigators said the sheriff had expressed concern that Morphew might flee. Spezze testified that a flight risk is always a concern, but there was no rush to arrest the defendant. Spezze said it was his opinion that it was simply time to make the arrest.
Eytan argued for dismissal centered on the fact that had the defense known prior to the preliminary hearing that the case was not remotely close to being filed, they could have attacked those issues at the hearing.
Referring to the parade of CBI witnesses Friday, Eytan said, “We have a stream of people not telling the truth about what happened right before Mr. Morphew was arrested.” Eytan contended the defense is just now getting discovery evidence that prosecutors had in November.
Prosecuting attorney Mark Hurlbert said they have been providing discovery as it becomes available. Hurlbert said, “This is not a grand conspiracy.” He said the issue is simply one about timing and getting things organized.
Judge Ramsey Lama took the defense motion to dismiss the murder case against Morphew under advisement and said he will issue a written ruling in the coming days. Another motions hearing in the case has been set for Thursday in Cañon City.
