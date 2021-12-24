First Presbyterian Church changes to co-pastor model

Salida First Presbyterian Church voted Dec. 12 to change to a co-pastor model of leadership, making the Rev. Hilary Downs and the Rev. Tom Abbott equal partners in ministry.
As a shift away from a more traditional and hierarchical model of leadership with a head pastor and an associate pastor, the co-pastor model seeks to promote partnership and equity in leadership.
Historically, it has been common for churches that have more than one pastor to hire a head pastor and an associate pastor. Although the education level, qualifications, hours worked per week and sense of a call to ministry are typically the same for these individuals, the positions often differ in pay and perceived “value” within the church community.
This move at First Presbyterian is not a “promotion” for Pastor Downs, but rather a recognition of what is. All people are created in God’s image to an equal degree (Genesis 1:27), and a model of leadership based on partnership and equity rather than hierarchy better reflects this fundamental truth.
When Jesus sent out his disciples to do ministry, he sent them out in pairs (Luke 10:1, Mark 6:7). He did not send them out with specifications about who would be the “leader” and who would be the “associate.” He did not say, “One of you is in charge, and the other one isn’t – good luck!” Jesus sent them out in pairs knowing that ministry is meant to be a partnership, not a hierarchy.
In our culture, hierarchy is woven into the very fabric of institutions that we look to for models of leadership. Hierarchy is not inherently bad but is not helpful in the context of church leadership or ministry. Instead, the more diverse and inclusive the church is across gender, race, disability, economic background and so on, the richer that community will be in embodying the fullness of God’s creation and the fullness of the Body of Christ (Romans 12:5).
Equal partners in ministry can challenge, sharpen, serve and grow together, rather than defaulting to one individual’s experience and leadership style over another. Paul writes to the church in Corinth that the church is like a body, and a body has many different parts. Each of these parts are equally important for the body to function well, and each represent different people and different kinds of ministry (1 Corinthians 12:12-27).
Although Pastor Downs and Pastor Abbott serve in different ministry positions within the church, neither role is more important than the other. Serving and ministering to adults is important. Serving and ministering to youth and children is important. Serving and ministering to the larger community of Salida is important. All these pieces of ministry are equally important, as are the leaders who make these ministries possible.
So, the First Presbyterian Church community joyfully celebrates this co-pastor model of leadership with the belief that greater equity brings greater love, and greater love brings harmony, joy, and new life – all of which are reflections of God’s self and God’s kingdom.
