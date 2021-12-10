Death overload – Industry faces more bodies; supplies, personnel shortages

The death care industry has seen some changes in a world that includes COVID-19.
Along with protocols for handling deaths due to COVID-19, the industry has faced shortages of supplies, personnel and the difficult task of caring for the bereaved amid changing public health protocols.
Jeff Graf, Chaffee County coroner and funeral director at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, said an increase in deaths, not just due to COVID-19, is only part of the equation.
In Chaffee County, Graf said he has seen an increase of 25-30 deaths over the past two years. Only some of those are from COVID-19.
Graf said he has seen a lot of overload even at larger funeral homes he deals with on the Front Range.
“I’ve never really seen as consistent an overload at funeral homes,” he said.
Part of the problem is the volume of deaths, but part is the shortage of staff and the wait time for the bureaucracy of death.
Paperwork must be filled out and submitted, death certificates signed by doctors, and the family of the deceased needs time to figure out what they want.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Graf said there was initially difficulty in getting supplies.
He said it was especially difficult to get body bags.
That problem resurfaced during the recent spike in cases.
Other supplies that were hard to come by initially were gloves and other personal protection equipment necessary for dealing with the dead, especially when the death was due to illness.
“We use universal precautions on all deaths,” Graf said.
He said he hasn’t noticed a shortage or slowdown in other supplies such as caskets and urns.
Shortages have been the physical hardship in taking care of the dead and their families.
The emotional aspect has also been difficult.
“The hardest part for us has been the lack of closure to a lot of families who couldn’t do what we usually do,” Graf said. “Even after the first few months of COVID-19 they limited church/chapel capacity and we had private family services.”
Other difficulties in the death care industry are endemic to the industry.
Graf said many smaller family-owned funeral homes are aging out as the next generations choose not to enter the family business.
Many of those smaller businesses sell out to larger corporate mortuaries.
Other smaller funeral homes have difficulty finding staff.
“Not a lot of people want to do this in the first place,” Graf said. Add to that the shortage of workers in general, and it becomes even more difficult to find staff.
Another aspect of the shortage of people and smaller funeral homes selling to larger companies is burnout similar to that in healthcare.
The focus has been on COVID-19, but there is still the regular volume of deaths to deal with as well.
Graf said with the overwhelming number of deaths, some choose to step away.
An increase in intake with no increase in staff can mean delays.
Lewis and Glenn has seen a rise in intake in the past few years for other reasons. In October 2020 the Buena Vista mortuary, Runyan-Kent, closed due to irregularities at Bailey-Kent Funeral Home in Leadville, which resulted in the prosecution of owner Shannon Kent.
Lewis and Glenn picked up the intake from Runyan-Kent.
Lewis and Glenn serves a large area, including Chaffee County, western Fremont County to Howard, Saguache and Villa Grove.
The time it takes to prepare a body varies depending on the services desired.
For a cremation the process takes two or three days.
The death certificate needs to be signed by the doctor and is then submitted to City Hall for a cremation certificate.
Most doctors are not part of the computerized document system used by most mortuaries, and the documents have to be hand delivered.
A burial involves a lot of details and may take four to five days.
Storage has been a problem in some areas of the country with the rise in the number of deaths overall.
Although that hasn’t yet been an issue in Chaffee County, Graf said he has options.
Storage capacity at Lewis and Glenn is six bodies.
As coroner, Graf also has access to Fremont County’s portable refrigeration trailer for up to 20 bodies.
In an emergency he also has access to Department of Wildlife coolers as an option.
An emergency plan for a catastrophic event, such as a bus accident with multiple victims, is in place that might use some of those options.
Materials and labor shortages have affected another aspect of the death care industry.
Lewis and Glenn works with Ark Valley Memorial of Rocky Ford for headstones.
Shortages of materials and man-power have created a backlog for the family-run business.
The most difficult shortage is stencils for the sandblasting work on the stones.
Mike Donaldson, owner of Ark Valley Memorials, said they have gone from being able to provide a headstone in about six weeks to a six-month backlog.
One of two companies in the U.S. that manufactured the stencils needed for sandblasting stone gave up production completely last year.
Much of the material needed to make the stencils comes from overseas, especially China, and is sitting in containers in ports, waiting to be unloaded.
The same holds true for granite, which is shipped from out of the country.
Quarry sheds where the granite is stored for shipment have also shut down intermittently due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Donaldson said a shortage of truckers exacerbates the problem.
Despite the shortages, Donaldson said Ark Valley Memorials has never been busier as far as orders are concerned.
He said they usually average 30 stones a month but are currently backed up by about 185 monuments.
Some of that increase is due to COVID-19, but Donaldson said some of it comes from people having a little extra money due to stimulus checks and choosing to buy a monument for someone who died earlier but never had a monument because the family couldn’t afford it.
Some of the increase in business comes from older couples planning ahead.
“It’s more than I’ve seen,” he said.
For the most part, he said customers have been pretty patient and understanding that memorials are taking longer than usual.
“We’re surviving,” Donaldson said.
