Chaffee County nonprofits have a chance to get a little extra money this year as part of Colorado Gives Day, set for Dec. 7.
Colorado Gives is a year-round online donation tool for nonprofits around the state.
Each December a one-day event, which provides more opportunity for fundraising, is earmarked on the site.
The one-day donation event features a more than $1 million incentive fund.
Every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day gets a portion of the fund, increasing impact and the value of every dollar donated.
Several Chaffee County organizations are included in the roster of Colorado Gives nonprofits.
Local organizations listed include: 100 Elk Center, The Alliance, Ark-Valley Humane Society, Articipate, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Buena Vista Heritage, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Mini-Blessings, League of Women Voters of Chaffee County, Chaffee Childcare Initiative;
Buena Vista Hope, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Farmers Feed Chaffee, Chaffee County Council for the Arts, Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, Chaffee Housing Trust, Colorado Farm to Table, Colorado Firecamp, Southwest Conservation Corps;
ElevateHer, Full Circle Restorative Justice, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Guidestone Colorado, Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon, KHEN Radio, Neighbor to Neighbor, New Caring and Sharing, Salida Aspen Concerts, Salida Mountain Trails, Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Fund and Valley to Valley Senior Care Center.
To donate to one or more local nonprofits for Colorado Gives Day, visit www.coloradogives.org and search by county or organization.
