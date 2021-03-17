U.S. equity markets were little changed Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve policy announcement Wednesday.
The Nasdaq and technology stocks outperformed, while the cyclical sectors closed lower, signaling a cautious tone in the market.
International markets traded higher despite news that some European countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which could delay the vaccination program in the region. Oil was lower for the third consecutive session, and the benchmark 10-year yield remained unchanged near the highest level in a year, at 1.6 percent.
The spotlight Tuesday was on trends in consumer spending, with retail sales, released this morning, declining 3 percent in February.
While the February reading came in below expectations, it followed an upward-revised 7.6 percent rise in January, which was the strongest advance in seven months.
February’s decline is likely explained by the fading impact of the $900 billion fiscal stimulus and checks that were sent to households in January, as well as severe winter weather that caused widespread disruptions. Most categories of spending saw declines, with sporting goods, department stores and online sales lagging.
Another round of checks as part of the new fiscal package are on the way, the reopening of the economy is progressing faster than expected and consumer confidence is rising, all suggesting a strong outlook for consumption over the coming months.
Investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed’s two-day meeting, which includes fresh economic and interest-rate projections.
No change in the Fed’s interest-rate policy or bond purchases is expected, with Chair Powell likely reiterating that there is a long way to go before the central bank’s broad accommodation will be scaled back.
The recently passed $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus, together with the acceleration in the vaccination schedule, should lead to upward revisions in the Fed’s growth and inflation forecasts, which could drive some Fed members to pencil in rate increases sometime in 2023.
The Fed’s eventual path to normalization will be a key focus for the markets over the coming years, potentially triggering some volatility along the way.
Oil was down $.74 to $64.65 a barrel. Gold was up $1.60 to $1,730.80.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,036,215,985 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
