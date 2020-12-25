Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger was recently named a superhero in pandemic response by the Colorado Hospital Association.
Designed to recognize the state’s hospital workers who have gone “above and beyond” in their response to the pandemic, the award was given to Zwerdlinger for her work as St. Vincent Health’s Chief Medical Officer.
You came to Leadville in 1998. What led you and your career to the area?
I spent most of my childhood in a rural Colorado mountain town and I wanted to come home.
I like the challenges that small town rural practice brings, and I enjoy full spectrum family practice.
There is great joy caring for an entire family. I am an avid ice climber, back country skier and snow mountain biker.
There is no better place on the planet to do those things than here.
I also wanted to raise my family in a rural mountain town where we could grow our own food and learn how to be good citizens of the planet.
This year has been a taxing one, especially on healthcare workers. Tell me about some of the challenges you’ve faced as a healthcare provider working through a pandemic.
We are exhausted. We see more patients in two weeks than we usually see all month.
Everyone is so sick and so scared that it takes a toll. We have had shortages in personal protective equipment.
We are currently short on non-sterile gloves. Our community has always helped us out no matter what the circumstances.
Throughout the pandemic supplies have shown up at our doorstep.
Today for example an anonymous soul dropped off a few boxes of non-sterile gloves for us to use.
Lake County is a wonderous place that cares for it’s own. I love my patients as much as they love me.
While rural healthcare is nothing new for you, it seems the pandemic has changed the dynamics. Have you experienced COVID-19-related struggles unique to rural healthcare?
Honestly, I think we are better off in some ways then larger cities.
We have such a small system that it is much easier to change when needed.
We have been able to figure out how to see patients in their homes, cars and in the parking lot.
We have begun using telehealth to see patients virtually who do not need a physical exam.
We have a phenomenal public health and emergency preparedness system that functions so well.
We have always been able to figure out how to meet folks where they need to be and help them on their terms.
What have been some of the most pressing issues in local healthcare workers’ pandemic response?
Bed availability for the critically ill or injured is a challenge.
As Front Range hospital beds fill up, they are less available to help us with patients that we do not have the resources to care for.
You’ve received multiple honors and awards throughout your career, and you were recently nominated as a Superhero in Pandemic Response by the Colorado Hospital Association. What’s motivated you in your role(s) throughout the pandemic?
I want to help. I love my patients and my community as much as they love me. This is my home. Leadville and Lake County has been very good to me over the decades that I have been here. It is easy to care for a community that cares for you.
Have there been any bright spots or points of relief for you or other healthcare workers in the region in the course of the pandemic?
The vaccine! It is the end to the pandemic. If we all get vaccinated, this whole nightmare will be over.
How can people in Lake County support healthcare workers, locally or beyond?
Get vaccinated! Again, that is the end to the pandemic. In the meantime, cover your face, wash your hands and stay away from others to reduce the spread of the infection.
