The Town of Poncha Springs, along with Tailwind Group LLC and Full Views Matter LLC, both developers in the town, filed suit against Salida on May 12.
The complaint addresses intergovernmental agreements between Salida and Poncha Springs regarding the joint wastewater system between the two communities, which Salida manages and operates, specifically the pipeline between the two towns, which is nearing capacity use.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore said one of the key points of the issue is Section 7 of the April 6, 2010, intergovernmental agreement for transfer of sewer systems, which states:
“Expansion and extension of sewer services shall be addressed in the Intergovernmental Agreement for provision of sewer systems to be executed by Salida and Poncha Springs contemporaneously with this agreement and of even date herewith. Poncha Springs’ future development shall not be limited by the sewer system, its construction, operation or maintenance, provided that the costs of construction and expansion of the sewer system are not paid for by the existing rate payers but that the costs are borne by the future development.”
Poncha Springs, however, states in its filed motion that “Pursuant to the transfer agreement, Salida agreed to provide sewer services to all current and future customers in Poncha Springs,” and “under the transfer agreement, the term ‘customers’ includes developers.”
“Salida tried really hard to get out in front of this but unfortunately encountered resistance and skepticism from the town board,” Shore stated in an email to The Mountain Mail. “On Nov. 6, 2017, it was noted in a memorandum from City Administrator Larry Lorentzen to mayor and council that ‘a preliminary evaluation of collection system in Poncha Springs area has sewer system capacity issues.
“‘Upsizing the existing lines and/or rerouting of flows may be required in the near future to make note of these concerns to ensure development is addressed in a responsible manner.’ This information was communicated to Poncha Springs staff.
“We then hired Providence Infrastructure Consultants in 2018 to monitor capacity issues related to the Poncha Interceptor.
“After collecting data Salida city council met with the Poncha town board in December of 2019 in an attempt to plan and get ahead of the issue. We also installed additional flow meters to confirm the projections in the plan. Unfortunately, Poncha’s board was not receptive to the concerns.”
Poncha Springs also contends in its filing that “one of the key elements of the transfer agreement was that it repeatedly required that Salida operate the sewer system in a manner that permits the growth and development of Poncha Springs.”
“Mayor Scanga in (The Mountain Mail) … said he agreed with Salida’s statement that Poncha Springs had grown, as has Salida, Chaffee County and ‘all of the state of Colorado,’” Shore said. “What he fails to mention is that Poncha is growing much faster than state averages. From 2020-22 … Poncha Springs is the third fastest growing town or city in the state, growing at 34.8 percent.”
Besides the transfer agreement, there was an intergovernmental agreement for provision of sewer services, signed the same day, which lays out requirements for developers.
Poncha Springs stated, pursuant to the services agreement, that “developers were required to execute line extension agreements as a precondition of receiving sewer service, filing the final plat and selling or developing the lots.”
The agreement also stated that Poncha Springs and Salida customers will be charged the same, including the cost of sewer tap fees.
Poncha Springs states in its filing that “beginning in 2019 and persisting through 2022, Salida attempted to change the line extension agreements so that Poncha Springs developers would be charged greater sewer tap fees than Salida charged Salida developers, thereby breaching the transfer and services agreement.”
The filing went on to state, “In 2022, Salida instituted a new plan: it would not approve new line extension agreements for Poncha Springs developers unless Poncha Springs agreed to amend the transfers and services agreements to permit Salida to charge Poncha Springs developers greater sewer tap fees than Salida charged to Salida developers.”
“At the end of the day we believe we tried to get in front of it,” Shore said. “We believe that development should pay its own way and that existing rate payers (in both Salida and Poncha) should not have to pick up the tab for that unfettered growth.”
Poncha Springs Town Administrator Brian Berger said they did not have any statements to make at this time.
