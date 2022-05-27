Walden Chamber Music Society will present its final concert of its 20th season at 3 p.m. June 5 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Violinist Elisabeth Adkins and her brother, cellist Chris Adkins, will perform the rarely heard “Duo for Violin and Cello” by Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály.
The piece is a crosspollination of folk songs and formal structure. Intense lyricism bursts forth in deep torment, returning to quieter lyricism, a press release stated. Chris Adkins will bow a melody, while plucking an accompaniment along with Elisabeth Adkins playing a countermelody.
Elisabeth and Chris Adkins will be joined by their younger sister, violist Clare Adkins-Cason, and Chris’ wife, violinist Alexandra Adkins, for Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet Op. 18 #6.
The Scherzo movement starts out like the tumbling act of a circus troupe – with syncopation and quick, bouncy surges, the release stated. The last movement, labeled “La malinconia,” is the heart of the quartet, which ends Prestissimo – the fastest tempo marking Beethoven wrote.
The program will open with the charming “Divertimento in B flat Major for piano, violin and cello” by Joseph Haydn.
The concert also will be livestreamed. Tickets for both in person and live stream cost $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-walden-chamber-music-society-tickets-343099338357. Student tickets are free.
Tickets also are available at the door.
