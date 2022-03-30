A 69-year-old Aurora woman is dead following a wreck on U.S. 285 in Park County Tuesday.
The wreck occurred at about 10:22 a.m. Tuesday Colorado State Patrol Trooper Glen Brown reported.
Multiple reports of a vehicle being driven recklessly prompted a trooper to begin looking for the vehicle in the area.
The trooper observed a blue 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe crash in front of him on U.S. 285 near milepost 166.
The trooper stopped and noticed the driver had been ejected during the crash and was laying on the ground next to the vehicle.
The driver was unresponsive.
Multiple off duty firefighters stopped to assist and began CPR while the trooper searched the area for additional victims.
Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
U.S. 285 between Colo. 9 and U.S. 24 was closed in both directions for 4 hours while the crash was investigated.
Cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
