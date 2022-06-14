Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will host a party in Riverside Park for the approximately 1,000 Ride the Rockies cyclists who will arrive in Salida today after traveling 107 miles from Basalt, summiting Independence Pass.
The party for the cyclists and their entourage is open to the public, according to a chamber press release.
Most of the riders will start arriving downtown around 3 p.m. to shop, eat and join the party, which will feature live local music, a beer garden provided by local breweries, two food trucks, Blue Truck Ice Cream and other vendors, including massage and IV hydration.
The music will end at 8 p.m.
Around 300-400 riders will spend the night at Marvin Park, and others are booked at local lodging facilities.
The cyclists will continue their ride Wednesday morning, when they will travel on U.S. 285 to Fairplay, then on to Breckenridge.
