Families with children at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs received a letter from the board of the Chaffee County Child Care Initiative, which oversees the school.
In the letter, the board stated:
“This last week we received from the Department of Early Childhood an Order of Summary Suspension. This document outlines that the Schoolhouse’s child care license, which allows us to operate as a child care facility in Colorado, is summarily suspended.
“The Order of Summary Suspension states that the Department of Early Childhood will determine whether the license should be further suspended or revoked. We, as the CCI Board of Directors, are unfortunately unable to consider reopening until the Department of Early Childhood makes a decision.
“We have also talked to the Department of Early Childhood and the path to reopening is going to be a long and arduous one. We believe if we are able to reopen, it will likely take six months to a year, or longer. As a result, we regret to inform you that the Schoolhouse is closed indefinitely.”
Several of the parents, in response to the situation, have submitted the following letter to 11th Judicial District Attorney Joanne Morando, which states:
“The Schoolhouse families would like to put out a statement on where we stand regarding the charges against Roberta Rodriguez and Amy Lovato. Fifteen of 19 Schoolhouse families signed this statement and we’re awaiting a response from two additional families. The individuals who have signed below would like to strongly express:
“1. The charges against Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez should be dropped and they should have never been charged. We, as the ones with children in the Schoolhouse, stand behind them as being exceptional human beings and childcare providers. It will be extremely detrimental to the community if we lose them as educators.
“2. The sheriff’s department labeled Cactus Room families as victims and made us sign statements to that effect, but we do not consider ourselves victims. They rushed us through the process, did not thoroughly explain what we were signing and are now refusing to allow us to retract those documents. We are requesting to be removed as victims in the court case and do not want charges filed on our behalf.
“Twelve of the 14 Cactus Room families have signed this letter, over 85 percent of the classroom parents DO NOT want charges pressed.
“We are the people who interacted with the Schoolhouse staff on a daily basis and entrusted our kids in their care. Our priority is getting the Schoolhouse back open as soon as possible because we believe that’s what is best for the community and kids. The focus on the court case is taking resources and energy away from that priority. Please listen to the voices of those who have been impacted the most by this situation.”
