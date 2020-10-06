Governor pardons marijuana convictions

Those with a state-level marijuana possession conviction in their past may be eligible for a pardon in Colorado under a law that went into effect this month.
Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order granting pardons to those who have been convicted of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana Oct 1.
Polis signed the bipartisan HB 20-1424 in June which included an amendment which authorizes the Governor to grant pardons to a class of defendants who were convicted of the possession of up to two ounces of marijuana.
The pardon applies to state-level convictions of possession for one ounce or less of marijuana, as identified by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Individuals convicted of municipal marijuana crimes, or individuals arrested or issued a summons without a conviction, are not included in the pardons.
Polis said, “We are finally cleaning up some of the inequities of the past by pardoning 2,732 convictions for Coloradans who simply had an ounce of marijuana or less.
Under H.B. 20-1424, the Governor is granting pardons for a class of people with convictions for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
The individuals who have these convictions did not need to apply for pardons, and the Governor’s Office has not conducted individual assessments of the people who have been pardoned through this process.
“It’s ridiculous how being written up for smoking a joint in the 1970s has followed some Coloradans throughout their lives and gotten in the way of their success,” he said.
“Too many Coloradans have been followed their entire lives by a conviction for something that is no longer a crime, and these convictions have impacted their job status, housing, and countless other areas of their lives. Today we are taking this step toward creating a more just system and breaking down barriers to help transform people’s lives as well as coming to terms with one aspect of the past, failed policy of marijuana prohibition,” Polis said.
Individuals who are unsure whether a conviction on their record has been pardoned may fill out a form to request confirmation of a pardon on the Colorado Bureau of Investigations website.
To obtain their entire criminal history, people can visit CBIRecordsCheck.com.
Once a conviction is pardoned, it will not appear on a criminal history obtained on the records check website.
For more information or to request confirmation visit COMarijuanaPardons.com.
