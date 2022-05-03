COVID-19 is not over, Linda Taylor, artistic director of The Notables chorus, wrote in an email Monday. She cited breakthrough cases as the reason The Noteables had to cancel their May 6-8 performances.
Taylor said that “all of the performers are fully vaccinated and boosted, but due to four breakthrough cases of COVID, involving both the piano accompanists, it is impossible to perform our concerts safely.”
Taylor said the choruses lost out on three seasons because of COVID and came back at Christmas 2021 to small audiences, and without this concert weekend the organization faces financial troubles.
To make donations contact Giff Kriebel at jgkriebel47@gmail.com.
Taylor said The Noteables look forward to performing again in December.
