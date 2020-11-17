Searchers continued to comb Clear Creek Reservoir Sunday and Monday looking for a boy who went missing after the canoe he and a friend were in capsized Saturday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Bill Vogrin said that the rescue effort was transitioning into recovery mode.
According to the BVSD superintendent Lisa Yates, the Buena Vista High School kid, Eli Flowers, was rescued and the one still missing was well known in town, but doesn’t attend any schools in the district.
“Our thoughts and prayers extend to the Flowers family this weekend as they hold their son, Eli, who is recovering from a tragic boating accident yesterday,” Yates said in a statement. “Eli was rescued from icy water while preparing to duck hunt with a friend. His friend, who while not enrolled in our schools, is a friend to many of our students, is missing with search and rescue still hard at work. We are surrounding both families today and in days to come.”
Vogrin said additional resources were going to be brought in Monday for the search.
The search began when the Buena Vista student went missing when he and his friend capsized while hunting ducks at Clear Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area, near Granite on Saturday.
Witnesses told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers the two teens fell in the water when their canoe flipped in strong winds shortly before 5 p.m. in water estimated to be 30 to 50 feet deep.
Two CPW officers responded and found the mother of one boy and the father of the other on shore.
The man swam out to the canoe and the CPW officers helped as he rescued one of the boys, Jim Aragon, CPW Area Wildlife Manager for the region said.
But they were unable to locate the other boy in the frigid waters as darkness set in.
CPW officers, river rangers from CPW’s Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area in Salida and Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with emergency medical personnel.
The specialized CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team was called down from Littleton along with a CPW search team from Lake Pueblo State Park to search using an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and video camera.
Clear Creek Reservoir is a 407 acre impoundment at the mouth of Clear Creek and located about 15 miles north of Buena Vista just west of U.S. 24. It is a popular fishing lake and offers deer, elk and waterfowl for hunting.
CPW has not released the name of the missing teen while the search continues.
