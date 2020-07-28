Monsoon damage

Heavy rain on the Decker Fire burn scar washed away part of Chaffee County Road 101, Bear Creek road, on Sunday, temporarily forcing road closure.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said the road was “not too badly” damaged, but a section near the bottom of the road got washed out and the bank started caving in.
“We fortified that and cleaned up debris on the road,” Felt said, adding that the road was able to reopen Monday morning.
Up Bear Creek, 1.75 inches of rain fell in just three hours on Sunday. With more rain in Monday and today’s forecast, Felt said they patched up some of the damage and are monitoring the situation, but will wait until Wednesday to really assess the situation and look at what needs to be fixed then.
“It’s functional, but not fixed,” Felt said. “We’ll keep it functional and wait until things settle down.”
He added that the county deals with issues like this every summer, but the fire’s burn scar is exasperating this particular case.
“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Felt said about the cost of repairing the road, noting that the county has equipment and the manpower and some materials already to do the job. On Monday, the county brought in some big rocks and dirt to begin building the shoulder back out.
With the current monsoon season expected to be strong, Felt said this wasn’t unexpected.
“Based on the information I received from the National Weather Service and Colorado Water Congress board, the current monsoon flow (in Colorado) is a strong one,” Felt said. “We haven’t seen this kind of build up in several years. It’s just too bad (it’s happening this year) with the burn scar so fresh.”
In the lower canyon, Felt said one home was in harm’s way, but that the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative was helping them put sandbags around the residence to protect it.
“We may see more damage in the next few days,” he said.
Damage from the rain wasn’t isolated to the Bear Creek area either.
Colorado Department of Transportation southwest communication manager Lisa Schwantes said she spoke with their maintenance supervisor in Poncha Springs who told her they have been “very busy since Friday.”
On the west side of U.S. 50 Monarch Pass, there was a mudslide.
On U.S. 285 Poncha Pass there were several incidents of rocks on the road.
While on U.S. 50 east of Salida in Bighorn Sheep Canyon, there have been rock falls and mudslides as well.
Schwantes called them “minor incidents” and said they’ve been able to clear the road quickly.
“With these heavy rains and monsoonal moisture, we urge the public to watch the forecasts and be prepared if traveling,” Schwantes said. “If you do see something don’t drive into it. Call CDOT and we’ll take care of it.” People can reach CDOT’s customer service hotline to 970-385-1428.
