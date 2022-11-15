The community of Salida appreciates and honors its veterans, a message that was made clear on Veterans Day as veterans began their parade down F Street from Alpine Park at 11 a.m. Friday.
Upon arriving at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park, a color guard held flags while Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, made a welcome speech.
Jennifer Scanga sang the national anthem, during which a REACH helicopter made a fly-over.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore spoke at the event, saying he was happy to see veterans walking down the street and was grateful for the sacrifices made by those present. “Thank you for your service,” he said.
Following Shore’s speech, Veterans Service Officer Leisl Hammond, who served 23 years in the Navy and Army, gave a history of Veterans Day.
“America has changed over time, but those who currently serve our nation have not and will not change,” she said.
The gathering moved to the F Street bridge, where Daughters of the American Revolution members threw a memorial wreath into the Arkansas River. The wreath made by Tani’s Flowers was designed so as to not be harmful to the river.
The wreath throwing has been a tradition since 2015, although it has not been done for the last couple of years due to F Street roadblocks, said Joann Hunter, who helped organize the event.
Referring to the parade and ceremony, “it means freedom,” said Tibor “Ted” Sarai, who played taps at the ceremony. “It’s always an honor to do that for the soldiers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.