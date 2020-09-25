Search for Morphew: ‘The right thing to do’
Volunteers gathered at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center Thursday morning to join the search for Suzanne Morphew organized by her older brother, Andrew Moorman.
The new search for Ms. Morphew, missing since May 10, has sparked renewed attention to the case from Front Range news media.
And it’s not that the story has lacked for attention. Dozens of news posts and videos on internet sites have focused on Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance on Mother’s Day; the search by Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies, CBI and FBI; and background information.
Even what might be relatively small stories related to the case receive widespread play as breaking news from state, national and even international media.
Some 400 volunteers are expected to join the search launched this week, which will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Searchers include volunteers from the county, elsewhere in Colorado and other states, including Indiana, where Ms. Morphew was born and raised.
Most of those volunteering this week never met or even knew Suzanne Morphew but have been following developments over the past four months.
Many of those volunteering have followed the case with intense interest and see the search as a way to help, or as Dan and Donna McNulty of Penrose told The Mail, they’re participating because they see that “it’s the right thing to do.”
Whether the search will turn up new evidence on what happened to Ms. Morphew is obviously not known.
However, with the number of volunteers scattering over the mountains west of Maysville to Monarch Pass and other areas, there’s always a possibility that the search will turn up evidence related to Ms. Morphew’s disappearance.
That possibility is what is drawing search volunteers to the county, responding to Andrew Moorman’s call for help.
100 walks: inspiration
Salidan George Blake was recently recognized for reaching his goal of completing 100 walks before his 100th birthday in January.
The World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor met his objective – with plenty of time to spare, we might add.
Sgt. Blake chose to use the attention his walks have drawn to raise funds for the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, assisting those impacted by the coronavirus.
With $2,500 contributed by Wish of a Lifetime of Denver, an AARP affiliate that helps seniors rediscover life’s purpose and passions, the walks have generated more than $5,000, and counting.
George Blake – nearing 100, yet thinking of others, setting a goal to help raise funds for those less fortunate in a time of crisis – you’re an inspiration!
Thank you!
‘Epic’ accomplishment
Congratulations to Jon McManus, who recently completed the epic feat of climbing all 637 Colorado 13,000-foot peaks, something only 43 others have accomplished. He started climbing Colorado peaks 41 years ago, when he was 28.
Through the years he has also climbed all 53 of the state’s 14,000-foot peaks.
A few weeks ago, at age 69, he climbed thirteener No. 637, an unnamed peak, becoming one of just a relatively few climbers to do so.
Congratulations!
– MJB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.