The S&P 500 Index followed through on Thursday’s 2.0 percentage rally with another 0.8 percentage gain on Friday, closing the week higher by nearly 0.9 percentage.
This comes even as Amazon warned about cooling growth in its cloud-computing business.
In addition, investors are monitoring the fate of First Republic Bank, which was down about 49 percentage on the day and over 95 percentage for the week. The company is seeking strategic alternatives and will likely require support from the government or larger banks for it to remain solvent.
Nonetheless, the S&P 500 is headed towards a positive week and month, in part driven by better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter. Meanwhile volatility remains subdued, with the VIX volatility index down over 25 percentage this year.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation data in the U.S. for the month of March continued to move lower, both on a headline and core basis.
Headline PCE inflation came in at 4.2 percentage year-over-year, below last month’s 5.1 percentage reading, although slightly above consensus expectations of 4.1 percentage.
This is the ninth consecutive lower reading in PCE inflation since it peaked at 7.0 percentage in June 2022.
Core inflation also ticked lower, coming in at 4.6 percentage, slightly below last month’s 4.7 percentage reading, but above expectations of 4.5 percentage.
Overall, while the direction of travel has been positive, inflation remains elevated versus the Federal Reserves’s 2.0 percentage target.
Given this is the Fed’s last look at inflation ahead of their May 2-3 meeting, we believe this will keep the Federal Reserve on track for a 0.25 percentage rate hike next week, bringing the fed funds rate to around 5.25 percentage. This, however, may be the final rate hike before the Fed takes an extended pause to assess both the economy and inflation.
We are now about 53 percentage of the way through first-quarter earnings season for S&P 500 companies. Of the companies that have reported, about 80 percentage have delivered a positive surprise, above the historical trend of 73 percentage.
Earnings overall are on pace for about a -3.7 percentage year-over-year growth rate, above the expected -7.0 percentage growth that had been expected at the start of the year.
This week we have seen strong earnings reports from several notable mega-cap technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, Meta and Amazon.
While the bar had been set high heading into earnings season because growth sectors have outperformed the broader S&P 500, these companies continue to deliver solid results and, in many cases, return value to shareholders through stock-repurchase programs.
We have seen better-than-expected results across sectors as well, most notably in consumer staples, energy and materials, which have supported positive market performance year-to-date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.