Local artist finds inspiration in nature

Deidre Wilda, a local artist, has lived in Colorado for decades. She was born in Englewood and graduated from high school in Summit County.
She grew up in a family with seven children and from a young age always had a passion for the outdoors. “We spent our time out in the woods when we were kids,” she said. “I’ve just always loved the outdoors.”
Growing up she always loved to hike and ski, and she said a great weekend for her as a child was simply having a picnic outdoors and spotting a buffalo.
Wilda said in her younger years she worked as a jeweler and was a mother of four. In the late 2000s, she finally went to school for art. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Adams State University in 2011. Her senior project at the school in Alamosa was about the visual essence of an animal. She said it centered around how much or how little of a creature you could see and still be able to identify it.
After graduating, she moved to the Salida area to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Unfortunately for Wilda, the road is fraught with struggle. “There are challenges everywhere,” she said. “I haven’t been able to find any place affordable to live and work.”
She is concerned about the rising costs of living but has no plans of moving from the state she has lived in nearly her entire life. “I have two wonderful grandsons,” she said. “These are precious years, I don’t want to move away.”
She noted that she is far from the only person struggling with housing in Chaffee County, saying, “There are lots of people like me who are a valuable part of the community without a place to live.”
Despite the challenges, Wilda remains optimistic. She said, “I’m idealistic; I walk through the world with rose-colored glasses.”
She hosts a show on KHEN from 7 to 10 p.m every Monday entitled “Free Range Love,” which features a variety of music genres. Wilda, who has been doing the show for three years, said, “It’s been pretty fun.” She only plays happy love songs on the show. “I get calls from people saying, ‘Wow, we need more love,’” she said. “It’s been amazing.”
Wilda also works as an elderly caregiver. She said it keeps her going, noting that it is a great way for her to spread love in the community.
As for her art, she has no intentions of ever setting it aside. “My art is who I am and not just something I do,” she said. “Art is like breathing; I can’t not do it.”
Many of her paintings and sculptures are inspired by a love of nature that she has carried throughout her entire life. She said, “Basically everything I do is wildlife or from nature.” Many of her works feature birds or mammals. She currently lives near Stout Creek, a location that allows her to observe nature regularly.
She said she was concerned about trends she has seen over the past decade, noting the number of ducks and herons on the river are declining and being replaced by fishermen and rafters. “It’s really sad,” she said. “The river needs some peace too; I hate to be pessimistic about it, but we are really loving Colorado to death.”
In addition to sculpting and painting, she recently started making creations out of barbed wire. She said she made one as an anniversary gift and then people started asking her to make more. The barbed wire is 100 years old and made from local and recycled material. She has used it to create pieces such as dragonflies, spiders and hearts – lots of hearts. Some of Wilda’s work, including her new barbed wire pieces, are on display at The Maverick Potter, 119 F St. in Salida.
Amid numerous challenges, she is optimistic artwork will continue to inspire people, saying, “Art gives people hope every day. It’s a really good feeling. I’m helping the world be better; it makes it worthwhile, all the struggles to be an artist.”
