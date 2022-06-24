Don’t fear the Mud People. They come in peace. Arising from the banks of the Arkansas River dripping mire head to toe, wearing masks, grass skirts and not much clothing, they’ll return to the streets of downtown Salida Saturday in their unique celebration of the 29th annual Salida ArtWalk.
More than 45 businesses and organizations have signed up to host local art in their spaces this weekend. Classic visual arts, immersive experiences, dance, performance art, jewelry making, fiber arts, theater and creative writing are on the schedule.
The event is organized by the all-volunteer Salida ArtWalk Committee, under the wing of the Salida Council for the Arts and Creative Arts District. Sponsors this year are First Street Flooring, Currents Steaks and Seafood, The Maverick Potter and Benson’s Tavern and Beer Garden.
“And so many people who donate supplies, time and energy,” said 2022 Chair Christy Sower, a fiber artist who took the reins this year after four years as a volunteer. “It takes a village.”
As the name implies, the backbone of ArtWalk is the fun in viewing local artists’ works on display throughout town, and not just in traditional art galleries. Restaurants, gift shops, business offices – you name it – have stepped forward to host local works and welcome art lovers and the curious strolling the streets.
A crowd favorite, the Community Art Project at Riverside Park, returns this year. Like last year, local artist Curtis Killorn will erect a four-sided, open-air blank canvas, set out paints and invite everyone to contribute. Words, squiggles, symbols, faces … anything and everything.
“I was so entertained by all the contributions from all different ages,” Sower said of the 2021 experience.
The immersive Van Gogh’s Bedroom returns at Box of Bubbles, as do metalsmithing demos at Riverside Park and the ArtWalk Show at the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery.
Something new this year: Yoga Olas instructors will perform “Flow (Fluidity, Love, Oneness, Whole)” using body paint and free-form vinyasa to create artwork on a floor canvas at their 229 F St. studio at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Also, Community Arts invites visitors to its new home at T. Rex Hall (the former Montessori school) at 218 E. Fourth St. with a reception Friday afternoon and art on display all weekend.
Find the 45-plus art venue locations and information on the featured artists at salidaartwalk.org. Special Salida ArtWalk events include:
Friday, June 24
All day: Community Art Project at Riverside Park.
All day: Van Gogh’s Bedroom at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Salida ArtWalk Show at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
11 a.m.: Live Painting at Leslie Jorgensen Fine Art, 120 W. First St.
12:30 p.m.: SAZ Dance Theater performance at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
1:30 p.m.: SAZ Dance Theater performance at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
1-4 p.m.: Boys & Girls Club Art Reception at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St.
1-5 p.m.: Felting Demo at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St.
2-5 p.m.: Spinning Demo at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St.
2-4 p.m.: Youth Writing Workshop at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
4 p.m.: Community Arts Reception at T. Rex Hall, 218 E. Fourth St.
5-8 p.m.: Pie and Ice Cream Reception at The Maverick Potter, 119 F St.
5 p.m.: Live Painting at Leslie Jorgensen Fine Art, 120 W. First St.
5-7 p.m.: Sherman Arts Space reception, 151 W. First St.
5-9 p.m.: Gallery receptions around town
Saturday, June 25
All day: Community Art Project at Riverside Park.
All day: Metalsmithing Demos at Riverside Park.
All day: Van Gogh’s Bedroom at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Salida Art Walk Show at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Rug Punch Demo at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St.
11 a.m.: Live Painting at Leslie Jorgensen Fine Art, 120 W. First St. See an artist at work.
11:30 a.m.: Mud People walk from Arkansas River.
1-4 p.m.: Author Readings on the hour by Chaffee County Writers Exchange at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
2-3 p.m.: “Flow (Fluidity, Love, Oneness, Whole)” Live Performance Art at Yoga Olas, 229 F St.
2-5 p.m.: Spinning Demo at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St.
3-5 p.m.: Clay Jenkins portrays John Wesley Powell at Salida SteamPlant Theater (live event sold out; livestream tickets available at salidasteamplant.com).
5-9 p.m.: Gallery receptions around town.
Various times: KHEN Music Venue, 123 E. Third St.
Sunday, June 26
All day: Community Art Project at Riverside Park
All day: Metalsmithing Demos at Riverside Park
All day: Van Gogh’s Bedroom at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Salida ArtWalk Show at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
11 a.m.: “Art of Intuition” Gallery Talk, Museum of Authenticity Annex, 119-B E. First St.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Art Demo at Cowboys & Daisies, 114 E. First St.
1-5 p.m.: Continuous Strand Weaving Demo at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St.
2-5 p.m.: Spinning Demo at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St.
