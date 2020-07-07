Buena Vista Heritage’s RailFest will offer stories about Leadville’s railroads, postcards and postal history, the Colorado Midland Railroad and a tour of the townsite of Wild Horse north of Buena Vista.
Because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, this year’s event will take place onZoom July 18 – register by logging onto bvheritage.org clicking on events and selecting “RailRest Weekend” from the drop down menu.
The event is free, though Buena Vista Heritage will accept any donations.
The Buena Vista Heritage Museum and the DL&G Depot Museum will be open for the weekend.
The program begins at 10 a.m. with introductions and a welcome by Vic Kuklin, Buena Vista Heritage president.
At 10:10 Chris James, author of Silver Rails: The Railroads of Leadville Colorado will give a presentation about the three railroads of Leadville, all of which had tracks through Buena Vista.
Dr. Martin Pirnat will present “another way to look at railroading through postal history with modeling opportunities” at 11 a.m.
The last presentation July 18 will be by Lyn Berry who will give a visual tour of the Colorado Midland Railroad then and now, from Buena Vista through Elephant Rock. The program focuses on the Midland Railroad facilities at Wild Horse, just north of Buena Vista.
Berry will lead a tour at 10 a.m. July 19 of the townsite of Wild Horse. Berry has access to private property normally closed to visitors. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
