Chaffee Recreation Council, an offshoot of Envision Chaffee County, presented an update to the Chaffee County Recreation Plan during a Salida City Council work session Monday.
Cindy Williams of Envision Chaffee County and Mike “Diesel” Post, parks and recreation director, made the presentation.
Some of the proposals included restrooms for the Spiral Drive trailhead, a “dog poo” station at Vandaveer Ranch, trail and walkway expansions and connections and outdoor hot springs soaking pools.
Discussion included the topics of camping areas and RV waste dump sites.
Another proposal focused on the development of southeast Salida.
City Administrator Drew Nelson gave an update on various housing developments under construction in that area, including Salida Commons, on U.S. 50, which he said is still moving forward.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson gave an update on the department and its recruiting.
He said the position of community service officer may be a conduit for officers to move up to a Peace Officer Standards and Training certified position in the department. He said it is difficult to attract new personnel, however.
As the summer progresses and COVID-19 restrictions are loosened, Johnson predicts an uptick in police call-outs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.