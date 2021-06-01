Salidan John McGowan gave a counter presentation to the Nestlé Waters North America economic impact study and Tom Bomer of Unbottle Chaffee County gave comments during the 1041 permit hearing Tuesday.
Chaffee County Commissioners acting as the 1041 permit authority listened to McGowan and Bomer during a public hearing.
Many of the comments during the meeting focused on the impact plastic bottles have to do with the environment and the possible effects of the permitted water use on local drought conditions.
Several Chaffee County residents also expressed opinions, pro and con, regarding the renewal of the permit and the impact the operation has on the county, during the public comment portion of the public hearing.
At the outset of the proceedings, Commissioner Greg Felt stated there would be no decision made Tuesday as Blue Triton company representatives would be given the opportunity to respond to the comments presented Tuesday.
Another public hearing is scheduled for the next regular commissioners meeting June 15.
Commissioners also heard from representatives of Bonfire Entertainment, which is seeking a permit for a two-day music event to be held Sept. 24-25 at the Meadows in Buena Vista. The company produced Campout for the Cause in prior years
Scott Stoughton and Michael Welle of Bonfire Entertainment have applied for the permit and are hoping for an event for a 5,000 person event, although only 2,000 would be permissible under current COVID-19 precautions.
While commissioners voted to approve the permit application, they expressed some concern that the company had not addressed COVID-19 precautions in their application and decided to meet with Chaffee County Public Health, sitting at the Chaffee County Board of Health in a special meeting set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A special session to include public comment on the matter will also take place at 9 a.m. June 10.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved three contracts. The first was between Chaffee County with the Tryg Group for internet upgrades. A contract was approved between the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and Evelyn Dowd for copywriting work.
The third was between the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau and Nik and Angel Rowell to create content for media and social media.
In other business the board:
• Approved a request by Ryly Farney and Steven Kelso for the Farney Heritage Water Subdivision exemption at 8309 and 8509 CR 250 to subdivide 74.05 acres into two lots of 62.23 and 10.34 acres.
• Approved a request by the Tom D. McFarland living trust to subdivide 41.1 acres at 22865 Maud Lane into two parcels of 5 and 26.2 acres. The approval is subject to conditions recommended by staff to reflect proportional payment for road maintenance for lot 2 (the 5 acre parcel).
• Approved the setting of Board of Equalization hearings for July 26- Aug. 2, and sitting as the Board of equalization Aug. 3 to make the final decisions
• Approved a resolution transferring the roadways in the North Fork Acres subdivision from Chaffee County to the North Fork Acres improvement Association.
• Approved a resolution designation operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on County properties.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement for the Chaffee County CO Risk MAP Project for a floodplain mapping study with the Colorado Water Conservation Board, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and any relevant project stakeholders.
• Approved a tavern liquor license renewal for Veterans of Foreign Wars post No. 1166 in Johnson Village.
• Approved an optional premise liquor license for the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course in Buena Vista.
• Approved Resolution 2021-39 approving the Longmire Plat amendment.
• Reviewed the draft Chaffee County Recreation Plan as presented by Cindy Williams and Kim Marquis of Envision Chaffee County, Ben Lara of Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Dominique Naccarato of Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
• Approved spring grant cycle recommendations from Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.