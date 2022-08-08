Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Colorado Workforce Center released an economic overview report Aug. 3.
The report was prepared by Lightcast at no cost to the county as it was commissioned by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Jake Rishavy, executive director of the development corporation, said, “This data is important because there are big decisions being made in Chaffee County. Anecdotal information is not sufficient to make these decisions.”
Examples of decisions that can be informed by the statistics in the report include housing, water, childcare and broadband.
“For the business community it informs investment. If you know a community is growing and continuing to grow, you will feel confident to invest in a community,” Rishavy said.
However, the report also includes information the average Chaffee County resident can use.
“I think everybody senses this is a place that is undergoing changes. Having data like this helps more accurately perceive those changes,” Rishavy said.
“There is excitement and angst about those changes, and having good data that illustrates those changes is important to having an accurate response.”
The population in Chaffee County is projected to grow by 1,725 in the next five years, from 21,037 in 2021 to 22,762 in 2026, an 8.2 percent increase. Population grew 9.9 percent between 2016 and 2021.
During the past five years jobs grew by 995 and are projected to grow by 1,800 in the next five years.
Jobs increased by 11 percent, from 9,006 to 10,001, between 2016 and 2021. As the number of jobs increased, the labor force participation rate increased from 54.5 percent to 61 percent.
Median household income is $7,100 below the national median household income of $62,800.
As for education, 19 percent of residents possess a bachelor’s degree (1.3 percent below the national average), and 9 percent hold an associate degree (0.3 percent above the national average).
Those with less than a ninth-grade education comprise 1.8 percent of the population, ninth to 12th grade make up 3.3 percent, and high school diplomas make up 26.3 percent.
Some college makes up 25.3 percent, and graduate degrees and higher make up 15.4 percent of the population.
Millennials make up 4,026 of the population; the national average for an area the size of Chaffee County is 4,258.
Retirement risk is high in Chaffee County with 8,714 individuals 55 or older, meaning that a large number of people are either retired or will be soon, which could strain services for that population. The national average for an area this size is 6,149.
Racial diversity is low in Chaffee County, with the national average for minorities in an area this size being 8,322, while there are 3,050 here.
Chaffee County exceeds the national average for number of veterans with 1,760 here and the average at 1,128.
The average rate for violent crimes per 1,000 people in the United States is 3.62, while in Chaffee County it’s 0.77.
Property crimes in Chaffee County are near average with 17.81 per 1,000 people here, 17.91 per 1,000 nationally.
The top three industries in 2021 are education and hospitals (local government), restaurants and other eating places, and local government excluding education and hospitals.
According to the report, Chaffee County’s 2021 workforce works mostly in Buena Vista, 3,025, and Salida, 6,402. However, Nathrop, 355; Poncha Springs, 213; and Granite, less than 10, also support modest employment.
Talent for these jobs live in Salida, 5,646; Buena Vista, 3,401; Nathrop, 892; Poncha Springs, 480; and Granite, 29.
Inbound and outbound information reveals the total net migration for Chaffee County in 2020 was 496 inbound.
Among industry characteristics, government jobs amount to about 2,430, about 1,000 more than the national average of 1,464. That number is up about 220 since 2016, a 9.9 percent change. Accommodation and food services, retail trade, construction, and arts and entertainment and recreation jobs were also above average.
Below average was the number of health care and social assistance jobs, manufacturing, administrative and support, waste management and transportation warehousing jobs.
The three biggest growth industries countywide were retail trade, which added 243 jobs since 2016, followed by accommodation and food services at 221 and government, 220.
Chaffee County’s gross regional product, or GRP, was $972.77 million. GRP is the gross domestic product, or GDP, for the region of study.
GRP measures the final market value of all goods and services produced in that region. It is the sum of total industry earnings, taxes on production and imports, and profits, less subsidies (GRP = earnings + TPI + profits – subsidies).
Top industry GRP came in the form of government, which topped out at more than $171 million. Trailing behind was retail at a little more than $104 million and construction at $97.8 million.
In Chaffee County the top industry for earnings was utilities with earnings close to $140,000 per worker. Other top-paying earnings were professional, scientific and technical services at $80,000 and finance and insurance at less than $80,000.
According to the report, 2,195 companies employ Chaffee County workers. The top 10 companies to post unique job openings in the past year include FedEx, Hudson Group, Life Care, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Spectrum, Solvista Health, Walmart, Conservative Legacy, K.A. Recruiting and Colorado state government.
Small businesses employing one to four employees make up the largest number of businesses in Chaffee County at 532 or 40 percent. Large businesses employing 250 to 499 employees account for two businesses or 0.2 percent of all businesses.
The number of sales and related occupations exceeds 1,200, followed by food preparation and serving at 1,200 and office and administrative support at less than 1,200 (which is less than the national average in that occupation).
Top growing occupations include sales and related occupations, business and financial operations and food preparation and serving related.
The median yearly earnings for management positions earned close to $40,000, healthcare practitioners and technical occupations followed at about $35,000 and computer/ mathematical jobs neared $35,000.
Top posted jobs were healthcare practitioners and technical, transportation and moving and sales and related.
An underemployment chart in the report indicates that jobs requiring no formal education, high school diplomas and bachelor degrees exceed the population at that education level.
Meanwhile, some college non-degree award, associate degrees and graduate degree populations exceed the numbers of available jobs to those groups.
Demands for nursing, warehousing, merchandising, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, cash register, Care Standards Act 2000, communicable diseases, medical records, patient safety and nursing care all exceed the national average.
Lightcast is a private labor market data company formerly known as EMSI and is considered one of the industry standard sources of labor data for economists and economic development professionals.
A PDF of the report can be found at www.themountainmail.com.
Visit chaffeecountyedc.com for more information about the report and other products from the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.
