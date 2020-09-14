Establishing an intergovernmental agreement for the Chaffee County Multijurisdictional Housing Authority is on the Salida City Council agenda for the regular meeting Tuesday.
During the past year, the Salida has been participating with Chaffee County, Poncha Springs, and Buena Vista on formulating the creation of a Multijurisdictional Housing Authority (MJHA) to serve the residents of Chaffee County.
The authority’s purpose is to effect the planning, financing, acquisition, construction, reconstruction or repair, maintenance, management, and operation of housing projects or programs in order to provide dwelling accommodations at rental prices or purchase prices within the means of households of low or moderate incomes, and to provide attainable and affordable housing projects or programs for employees of employers located within the jurisdictional boundaries of the authority.
Under the proposal, the board of directors for the authority will consist of nine members – three selected by the county, and two from each of the municipalities. The terms of office for directors will be two-year terms, with representatives from each jurisdiction overlapping each other.
The directors generally will be able to approve routine actions via majority vote; however, certain actions will require a supermajority of 6 members in order to be in effect.
The authority will become active upon approval of the intergovernmental agreement by all of the partners in this venture; however, actual organizational capability is not anticipated to commence until January.
Also in new business is an agreement between the Salida and the Chaffee Community Foundation to provide coronavirus relief funding to non-profit organizations.
The city has been authorized to spend funds to offset the cost of coronavirus response, including reimbursements for both businesses and non-profit organizations.
This program would work similarly to the Business Emergency Relief Grant funds that were announced in May; but would involve the CCCF as the determining agency for relief.
In other business, council will consider adding to its civility invocation the following: “We commit to the City of Salida being a hate-free zone and declare and affirm a policy of non-discrimination on the basis of a person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, gender, gender identity, marital status, military or veteran status, political affiliation, socio-economic class, medical condition, or physical or mental disability.” It will discuss the item during new business Tuesday and also at its work session Monday.
Unfinished business includes approving the development agreement for the Salida RV Resort.
The Salida RV Resort received R-4 zoning by the council in February, 2019; the annexation agreement was amended in March, 2019 and the planning commission approved the development plan for the site on Feb. 24, 2020.
The agreement addresses the financial guarantee for the construction of the public street and a public water line to be constructed, among other items.
Tuesday’s consent agenda includes approving a special event liquor license for Take Me Out to a Picnic, scheduled for Friday at Alpine Park.
Also included in the consent agenda is 2020 Centennial Park and Holman Avenue improvements project that was originally anticipated to be completed in 2021 but completing construction in 2020 will reduce congestion associated with the future skate park construction, other park improvements and access to the hot springs facility. Staff recommended awarding Avalanche Excavation the bid for this project at $442,810. Total for the project is $487,090.98.
Approval of the wastewater treatment plant drying beds improvement project is also on the consent agenda. Staff recommends the city enter a contract with Y&K Excavation Inc. for $150,650 with a total project budget of $165,650.
The council’s Monday work session has three discussion items on its agenda: a Colorado Mountain College update, a 2021 budget presentation and the city civility invocation and equity proclamation update.
The 2021 proposed budget is now available for any citizen who wants to review it online at stories.opengov.com/salidaco/published/YGj3mUT2- . Hard copies are also available for review in the finance office at Salida City Hall.
People can register to attend the regular meeting online at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360 and the work session at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504.
