Concurrent enrollment of Salida High School students in Colorado Mountain College classes currently sits at 129 of 391 students eligible to take advantage of the programming.
Of those, 55 percent of concurrent enrollment students this semester are female and 45 percent male.
Keri Vignale, concurrent enrollment coordinator for CMC Salida, presented information on the program at the Salida school board’s Tuesday meeting.
She reported an average of 8.6 credits is being taken by SHS students. The five most popular classes are math, English, business, economics and biology.
Ben Cairns, vice president and campus dean for Leadville and Salida campuses, introduced the Accelerating Students through Continuing Enrollment program, which will allow a fifth year to high school students so they can be more prepared to transition to college or other programs.
The ASCENT program is a replacement for the early college model, which allowed some schools to offer vocational training and an associate’s degree in a five-year program.
It will allow students to work on their associate degree or certification program through CMC for another year past senior year.
Business internship coordinator Fred Maxwell told the board 23 students are currently in the internship program, and he has 55 local businesses interested in being community partners in the program.
The program allows students to obtain experience at a local business as well as gain knowledge about the world of work.
Rob Simpson, associate dean of academics and student affairs, said the Kesner Building is being fully utilized as CMC expands its programming.
“This place is busy from 8 in the morning to 9 at night usually. Continuing ed. continues to ‘kill it,’” Simpson said.
Superintendent David Blackburn told the board it has been a “great start to the year.”
He said enrollment in the district was down 10 students from what was budgeted last year.
He attributed that to the early graduation of 13 juniors last year.
New graduation requirements will make that scenario more difficult in the future.
Blackburn made note of the Kesner Building, which turns 100 years old on Monday, and its use as CMC space.
He said the building was virtually empty two years ago but now is full and being used by students all the time.
Shiela Moore, financial director, reported she was pleased with the way the audit was going. She said the auditors are requiring what she would expect from a good audit and the auditors are doing their due diligence as they go over the district’s books.
Discussion items included an update to the district’s dress code, facility planning and the district’s policies regarding student absences.
The board approved strategic priorities for the 2022-2023 school year, a pavement bid for the 627 Oak St. property, not to exceed $40,000, and the amended budget.
A vote on the student absence policy on second reading was tabled until the board’s October meeting.
